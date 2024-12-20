Brandon Coe and Joe Carroll Named to Canada's National Team Roster for 2024 Spengler Cup
December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) announced today its roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup which includes San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward Brandon Coe and Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) forward Joe Carroll.
The Spengler Cup began in 1923 and is the oldest club hockey tournament in the world. Sharks' legend Joe Thornton is a co-general manager alongside Brad Pascall and Hnat Domenichelli.
"I'm excited to get the chance to wear the Canadian leaf again," said Coe. "It's always an honor to get the opportunity to represent your country. It is going to be my first time in Europe as well, so I'm looking forward to that too."
Coe, 23, has six points (one goal, five assists) and a plus-four rating in 14 games with the Barracuda this season. The native of Ajax, Ontario, has missed the last seven games due to injury but is expected to play on Friday in Bakersfield.
In his career, he has skated in 144 games in the AHL, all with San Jose, totaling 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) and 83 penalty minutes. On July 15, he was re-signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Sharks.
Prior to his professional career, Coe spent four seasons with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), concluding his junior tenure with 218 points (86 goals, 132 assists) in 250 games. He earned OHL First All-Star Team and OHL Overage Player of the Year recognition in his final year, posting career bests of 101 points, 34 goals and 67 assists in 2021-22, leading his club in assists and finishing second in points and goals. He also played in 17 AHL games in 2020-21, totaling five points (one goal, four assists).
The six-foot-four, 188-pounder was selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (fourth round, 98th overall).
"It's an honor to represent Canada and I am really excited for the tournament", said Carroll. "Huge thank you to Jumbo and the staff for giving me the opportunity."
Carroll, 23, has skated in 17 games this season with the ECHL's Thunder, affiliate of both the Barracuda and Sharks, collecting 14 points (eight goals, six assists) and a plus-five rating. He was acquired from the Syracuse Crunch on March 15 for forward Jordy Bellerive.
In his career, the native of Carp, Ontario, has skated in 69 games in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, Crunch and Barracuda, notching 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists), 58 penalty minutes and an even rating. Additionally, he has skated in 40 games in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears and Thunder, totaling 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists), 37 penalty minutes, and a plus-eight rating.
Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 194-pound native of Carp, Ontario, spent four years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes, totaling 142 points (68 goals, 74 assists) and 207 penalty minutes in 226 games.
Twenty-six players will wear the Maple Leaf when Canada's National Men's Team looks to capture a record 17th championship at the 2024 Spengler Cup, Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.
Canada opens the 2024 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT and will also face the DEL's Straubing Tigers in preliminary-round play. The championship game is set for Dec. 31 at 6:10 a.m. ET/3:10 a.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Brandon Coe and Joe Carroll Named to Canada's National Team Roster for 2024 Spengler Cup - San Jose Barracuda
- William Lagesson Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colten Ellis to Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Captain Logan Shaw Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Mac Hollowell Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Seney Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Morning Skate Report: December 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK - Calgary Wranglers
- Preds Assigned Gravel, Del Gaizo to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Extend Logan Shaw - Toronto Marlies
- Dalibor Dvorsky to Represent Slovakia at World Junior Championships - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Battle Bruins in Final Home Game Before Holiday Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Reassign Defenseman Mats Lindgren to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Assign Ben Gaudreau to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Recalls Justin Hryckowian and Lian Bichsel from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Begin Weekend Set in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #25 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (14-10-0-0) vs Abbotsford Canucks (14-10-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Brandon Coe and Joe Carroll Named to Canada's National Team Roster for 2024 Spengler Cup
- Special Teams Power Barracuda Past Firebirds
- Barracuda Undone by Gulls, 5-2
- Poturalski's Heroics Lift Cuda Past Firebirds in Shootout
- Romanov Stellar as Cuda Edge Firebirds, 2-1