Brandon Coe and Joe Carroll Named to Canada's National Team Roster for 2024 Spengler Cup

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) announced today its roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup which includes San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward Brandon Coe and Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) forward Joe Carroll.

The Spengler Cup began in 1923 and is the oldest club hockey tournament in the world. Sharks' legend Joe Thornton is a co-general manager alongside Brad Pascall and Hnat Domenichelli.

"I'm excited to get the chance to wear the Canadian leaf again," said Coe. "It's always an honor to get the opportunity to represent your country. It is going to be my first time in Europe as well, so I'm looking forward to that too."

Coe, 23, has six points (one goal, five assists) and a plus-four rating in 14 games with the Barracuda this season. The native of Ajax, Ontario, has missed the last seven games due to injury but is expected to play on Friday in Bakersfield.

In his career, he has skated in 144 games in the AHL, all with San Jose, totaling 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) and 83 penalty minutes. On July 15, he was re-signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Sharks.

Prior to his professional career, Coe spent four seasons with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), concluding his junior tenure with 218 points (86 goals, 132 assists) in 250 games. He earned OHL First All-Star Team and OHL Overage Player of the Year recognition in his final year, posting career bests of 101 points, 34 goals and 67 assists in 2021-22, leading his club in assists and finishing second in points and goals. He also played in 17 AHL games in 2020-21, totaling five points (one goal, four assists).

The six-foot-four, 188-pounder was selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (fourth round, 98th overall).

"It's an honor to represent Canada and I am really excited for the tournament", said Carroll. "Huge thank you to Jumbo and the staff for giving me the opportunity."

Carroll, 23, has skated in 17 games this season with the ECHL's Thunder, affiliate of both the Barracuda and Sharks, collecting 14 points (eight goals, six assists) and a plus-five rating. He was acquired from the Syracuse Crunch on March 15 for forward Jordy Bellerive.

In his career, the native of Carp, Ontario, has skated in 69 games in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, Crunch and Barracuda, notching 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists), 58 penalty minutes and an even rating. Additionally, he has skated in 40 games in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears and Thunder, totaling 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists), 37 penalty minutes, and a plus-eight rating.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 194-pound native of Carp, Ontario, spent four years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes, totaling 142 points (68 goals, 74 assists) and 207 penalty minutes in 226 games.

Twenty-six players will wear the Maple Leaf when Canada's National Men's Team looks to capture a record 17th championship at the 2024 Spengler Cup, Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Canada opens the 2024 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT and will also face the DEL's Straubing Tigers in preliminary-round play. The championship game is set for Dec. 31 at 6:10 a.m. ET/3:10 a.m. PT.

