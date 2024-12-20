Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 3-1

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Rochester Americans' Kale Clague and Syracuse Crunch's Milo Roelens in action

(Syracuse Crunch) Rochester Americans' Kale Clague and Syracuse Crunch's Milo Roelens in action(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The Crunch moved to 11-9-4-3 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Americans.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 23-of-25 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 22-of-23 for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on five opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5.

The Amerks scored the lone goal of the opening frame just 44 seconds into play. Nikita Novikov skated the puck in from the point through the slot and found the back of the net from the bottom of the right circle.

Rochester extended their lead on a shorthanded opportunity at the 3:15 mark of the second period. Josh Dunne dropped the puck back from the right point to set up Graham Slaggert for a wrister from the right circle.

The Crunch got on the board with a late comeback effort a little over halfway through the third frame. Logan Brown sent a pass across the slot for Declan Carlile to fire a one-timer from the right side of the crease. Viktor Neuchev added an empty-net goal at the 18:16 mark to secure the victory for the Amerks.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday, Dec. 27, when they travel to face the Laval Rocket.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Jesse Ylonen recorded his 100th career AHL point and has four assists in the last two games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.