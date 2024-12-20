Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 3-1
December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.
The Crunch moved to 11-9-4-3 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Americans.
Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 23-of-25 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 22-of-23 for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on five opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5.
The Amerks scored the lone goal of the opening frame just 44 seconds into play. Nikita Novikov skated the puck in from the point through the slot and found the back of the net from the bottom of the right circle.
Rochester extended their lead on a shorthanded opportunity at the 3:15 mark of the second period. Josh Dunne dropped the puck back from the right point to set up Graham Slaggert for a wrister from the right circle.
The Crunch got on the board with a late comeback effort a little over halfway through the third frame. Logan Brown sent a pass across the slot for Declan Carlile to fire a one-timer from the right side of the crease. Viktor Neuchev added an empty-net goal at the 18:16 mark to secure the victory for the Amerks.
The Crunch are back in action on Friday, Dec. 27, when they travel to face the Laval Rocket.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Jesse Ylonen recorded his 100th career AHL point and has four assists in the last two games.
Images from this story
|
Rochester Americans' Kale Clague and Syracuse Crunch's Milo Roelens in action
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Dipietro's Shutout Puts P-Bruins Over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Dylan Garand Stellar, But Wolf Pack Blanked 1-0 by Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 21 vs Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Brandon Coe and Joe Carroll Named to Canada's National Team Roster for 2024 Spengler Cup - San Jose Barracuda
- William Lagesson Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colten Ellis to Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Captain Logan Shaw Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Mac Hollowell Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Seney Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Morning Skate Report: December 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK - Calgary Wranglers
- Preds Assigned Gravel, Del Gaizo to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Extend Logan Shaw - Toronto Marlies
- Dalibor Dvorsky to Represent Slovakia at World Junior Championships - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Battle Bruins in Final Home Game Before Holiday Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Reassign Defenseman Mats Lindgren to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Assign Ben Gaudreau to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Recalls Justin Hryckowian and Lian Bichsel from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Begin Weekend Set in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #25 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (14-10-0-0) vs Abbotsford Canucks (14-10-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 3-1
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Rochester Americans, 5-2
- Syracuse Crunch and New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan Partner to Continue Crunch Junior Reporter
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch