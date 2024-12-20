Brett Seney Named to Team Canada Spengler Cup Roster

December 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Brett Seney has been named to Team Canada roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup. The tournament will take place in Davos, Switzerland from Dec. 26-31.

The Spengler Cup began in 1923 and is the oldest club hockey tournament in the world. Former NHL coach Gerald Gallant was named the head coach for Team Canada for this years tournament. Team Canada is looking to capture gold for the first time in the tournament since 2019.

This is the first time the London, Ontario native will represent Canada on the international stage. The 28-year-old has 17 points in 25 games with the IceHogs this season.

Team Canada will open the tournament against HC Davos on Dec. 26 at 1:15 p.m. central time. Click here to view the Team Canada roster.

The IceHogs return to action tonight against the Manitoba Moose for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Friday, December 27th. Rockford takes on Iowa for a "Screw City Night" and a youth jersey giveaway!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.