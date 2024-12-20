Dalibor Dvorsky to Represent Slovakia at World Junior Championships

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced on Friday that nine of the organization's prospects will participate in the upcoming World Junior Championships in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Among them is Thunderbirds rookie center and scoring leader Dalibor Dvorsky, who will represent his native Slovakia for a fourth consecutive year. The 19-year-old becomes the first active Thunderbirds player to be named to a World Junior Championship roster.

A native of Zvolen, Slovakia, Dvorsky was the Blues' first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. He leads the Thunderbirds in multiple offensive categories this season, including goals (11), points (20), power-play goals (4), and shots on goal (63). His 11 goals also are tied for the most by a rookie in the AHL this season.

In his prior three trips to the World Junior Championships, Dvorsky has netted 11 points (5g, 6a) in 14 tournament games, including six points in five games in last year's event.

The World Junior Championships get underway on Boxing Day, Thursday, Dec. 26 in Ottawa. Dvorsky and Slovakia will take the ice at 12 p.m. to kick off the tournament in pool play against Sweden.

