Timbers Sign Defender Finn Surman

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed defender Finn Surman to a contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027, the club announced today. Surman is set to join the Timbers after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where he will represent New Zealand as part of the All Whites' 18-player squad.

"We are delighted with the acquisition of Finn Surman. Finn has shown great promise at an early stage in his career, and our club is excited to continue supporting his development to take necessary strides forward as a player," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "We believe he has the skillset and attributes to succeed in MLS, and we look forward to welcoming him to his new home here with the Portland Timbers."

Surman, 20, joins Portland after spending three seasons (2021-24) with Wellington Phoenix's senior A-League Men side, the topflight of competition in Australia and New Zealand. With the Nix, the center back recorded one goal in 51 career appearances, logging 4,066 minutes played. Surman started all 27 matches in the 2023-24 campaign for Wellington, as well as both legs of the semifinals in the A-League Men playoff series. Notably, he scored the game-winning goal on April 12, 2024, that ensured Wellington Phoenix finish in the top two for the first time in club history. For Wellington's reserve team, Surman recorded one goal and one assist in 37 appearances across National League and New Zealand Premiership play from 2019-2023.

"We are really excited with the signing of Finn. He's a great, young defender to add to our stable of defenders," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. "We have tracked him for a long time and seen his growth throughout. He is now competing in the Olympics, and I think he will come back and bring another quality to the team that we've been looking for."

Internationally, Surman has tallied one goal in five appearances for the New Zealand Men's National Team. Surman, who made his senior debut on Nov. 17, 2023, most recently helped the All Whites win the OFC Nations Cup 2024, logging four appearances (four starts) and a goal in the semi-final against Tahiti on June 27, 2024. The defender was named to the All Whites Olympic team on July 10. He also played large roles for New Zealand's U-19, U-20, U-23 youth national teams. Surman helped New Zealand qualify for and advance to the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023, starting in all four matches for the junior side while wearing the captain's armband for the duration of the tournament.

