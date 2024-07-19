Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it hosts Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
Atlanta holds an all-time record of 6-10-3 against Columbus in MLS regular season and postseason play: 3-4-2 at home and 3-6-1 on the road in the series. After meeting in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the two sides faced off again in Matchday 1 this season on Feb. 24 where Columbus won 1-0 at Lower.com Field.
Saba Lobjanidze and Daniel Ríos are tied for the team-lead with six goals each this season as both players scored in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against New York City FC. Lobjanidze recorded a goal and an assist for the second time in his Atlanta career while Ríos scored the fastest goal in club history 21 seconds into the match.
Atlanta recorded a season-high nine shots on target against NYCFC, with five of them coming from winger Xande Silva.
Brooks Lennon leads MLS with 23 completed crosses into the penalty area this season.
Tristan Muyumba ranks second in MLS in individual tackles won with 46 entering the weekend.
MATCH INFORMATION
Saturday, July 20 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia | 7:30 p.m. (ET)
Atlanta United (6-11-7, 25 points) vs. Columbus Crew (12-3-7, 43 points)
BROADCAST SCHEDULE
TV | MLS Season Pass
English Radio | 92.9 The Game
Spanish Radio | La Mejor
