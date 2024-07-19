Chicago Fire FC Announces Fan-First Credit Guarantee for Club's August 31 Match Versus Inter Miami CF

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the "Fan-First Credit Guarantee" for the Club's upcoming match versus Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. CT at Soldier Field on August 31, 2024.

There's nothing more thrilling than witnessing a sold-out crowd for a marquee match-up at Soldier Field - an electric environment that over 62,000 fans witnessed last October during a dramatic 4-1 victory over Inter Miami. This August, the Fire look forward to replicating this experience. As the Club looks forward to filling Soldier Field with fans to cheer on the hometown Chicago Fire, it does recognize that a player of Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi's caliber always helps to draw a larger crowd and attract new fans to the beautiful game. Despite the injury Messi sustained during Sunday's Copa America Final, the Fire are confident that he will be back on the pitch for next month's match-up. To ensure a full stadium and to create an unforgettable experience for all in attendance, the Fire are offering the Fan-First Credit Guarantee.

For tickets purchased between now until August 31, should Messi be unavailable for the match at Soldier Field, the Fire's Fan-First Credit Guarantee will offer all single-match buyers $250 off two or more new 2025 Chicago Fire Season Ticket Memberships or $100 off two or more single match tickets for the 2025 home match versus Inter Miami. Those who have already purchased tickets for August 31 - including single-match and Season Ticket Members - will have the opportunity to claim two complimentary tickets to the Fire's 2024 Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law, for the October 19 match versus Nashville SC, should Messi not be available for the match versus Inter Miami. These offers will only apply to tickets purchased through the team or via Ticketmaster.

The Fan-First Credit Guarantee is part of the Club's on-going commitment to consistently meet the evolving needs of supporters and fans, ensuring the best matchday experience possible. From free parking for Season Ticket Members, exclusive team and fan events, and accessible ticket options, the Fire continue to elevate matchday to create an engaging and inclusive environment for all who attend. The August 31 match versus Inter Miami will feature pre- and in-match entertainment and activations throughout Soldier Field, a special guest for Sound the Alarm, and a 60-minute post-match performance by Pop/R&B superstar Jason Derulo.

Tickets for the August 31 match vs. Inter Miami are available starting at $89 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE. The match will also be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally in English on WLS 890 AM and in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM.

