Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2024 Unified Exchange Roster

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario, as part of the Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer Exchange Program, are proud to unveil the roster of players from the Greater Toronto Area competing at Saputo Stadium in Montreal tomorrow evening ahead of the Toronto FC and CF Montreal match.

"We're so excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Toronto FC on this Unified program. This program has provided some amazing memories and competition opportunities for Special Olympics Ontario athletes and Unified Partners over the years, and we're thrilled to participate once again in 2024," said Cody Jansma, President & CEO, Special Olympics Ontario. "Through our partnership with Toronto FC, Special Olympics Ontario soccer athletes are able to experience a one-of-a-kind competition, while spreading our message of inclusion and acceptance."

The Special Olympics Unified Exchange Program promotes social inclusivity, teamwork and a sense of belonging through the innate power of sport. The program unites players, both with and without intellectual disabilities, as members of one team. These athletes are given this unique opportunity to showcase their talents to fans on the MLS stage. The Unified teams that participate in this program travel for exhibition matches scheduled alongside MLS First Team matches, receive authentic kits provided by adidas and join in MLS First Team experiences such as practices with MLS players and staff, mentorship from front office staff and more.

For more information regarding the program, please visit SpecialOlympics.ca.

2024 SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED EXCHANGE MATCH ROSTER (ONTARIO)

Players

Coaches

Special Olympic Staff

Usman Alam

Ryan Craven

Joseph Fayemi

Nathan Graham

Lydia Kirupa

Christian Lamanna

Rourke Martin

Chante Perry

Sujith Sivasangar

Randyll Strongman

Justin Williams

Devin Frogley

Zachary Drury

Tyrell Conway-Chung

Owen Gritton

Yuvraj Pannu

Christian Ritchie

Afaan Fazal

Rich Matthews

Amanda Morra

Wendy Smith

Kaitlin Ireland

Gabby Radulescu

