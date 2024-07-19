Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2024 Unified Exchange Roster
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario, as part of the Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer Exchange Program, are proud to unveil the roster of players from the Greater Toronto Area competing at Saputo Stadium in Montreal tomorrow evening ahead of the Toronto FC and CF Montreal match.
"We're so excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Toronto FC on this Unified program. This program has provided some amazing memories and competition opportunities for Special Olympics Ontario athletes and Unified Partners over the years, and we're thrilled to participate once again in 2024," said Cody Jansma, President & CEO, Special Olympics Ontario. "Through our partnership with Toronto FC, Special Olympics Ontario soccer athletes are able to experience a one-of-a-kind competition, while spreading our message of inclusion and acceptance."
The Special Olympics Unified Exchange Program promotes social inclusivity, teamwork and a sense of belonging through the innate power of sport. The program unites players, both with and without intellectual disabilities, as members of one team. These athletes are given this unique opportunity to showcase their talents to fans on the MLS stage. The Unified teams that participate in this program travel for exhibition matches scheduled alongside MLS First Team matches, receive authentic kits provided by adidas and join in MLS First Team experiences such as practices with MLS players and staff, mentorship from front office staff and more.
For more information regarding the program, please visit SpecialOlympics.ca.
2024 SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED EXCHANGE MATCH ROSTER (ONTARIO)
Players
Coaches
Special Olympic Staff
Usman Alam
Ryan Craven
Joseph Fayemi
Nathan Graham
Lydia Kirupa
Christian Lamanna
Rourke Martin
Chante Perry
Sujith Sivasangar
Randyll Strongman
Justin Williams
Devin Frogley
Zachary Drury
Tyrell Conway-Chung
Owen Gritton
Yuvraj Pannu
Christian Ritchie
Afaan Fazal
Rich Matthews
Amanda Morra
Wendy Smith
Kaitlin Ireland
Gabby Radulescu
