Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United on Saturday night welcomes the San Jose Earthquakes in what is the Loons' second home game of the week and notably the last regular-season match prior to the All-Star break and the start of Leagues Cup.

Minnesota United on Wednesday night faced off against D.C. United, gaining a 2-1 lead behind goals scored by strikers Tani Oluwaseyi and Teemu Pukki. But the score flipped in a matter of two minutes at the very end of the game, and D.C. took all three points in a 3-2 final. Though it was a silver lining to see both returned strikers get on the scoresheet at home, the Loons continue to desperately seek a win during what has been a tough stretch for the squad.

San Jose's 2024 campaign has been a challenge for the Bay Area squad, to-date, where the club has only won once in its past 12 games. Earlier this week, the Earthquakes dropped a closely-contested match at home to Houston Dynamo FC, a 1-0 loss where the goal was conceded with just three minutes left in regulation.

Both Western Conference sides on Saturday will look to find a win and three points in efforts to turn the tides on this difficult stretch of the season. But, will the Loons take advantage of the home crowd and the return of key offensive players, or will San Jose be the next team to spoil the moment for Minnesota?

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)

Wil Trapp - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.20.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 25

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-10-6 (30 pts. | 4-4-4 at home)

SJ: 4-18-2 (14 pts. | 1-9-1 on the road)

