Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United on Saturday night welcomes the San Jose Earthquakes in what is the Loons' second home game of the week and notably the last regular-season match prior to the All-Star break and the start of Leagues Cup.
Minnesota United on Wednesday night faced off against D.C. United, gaining a 2-1 lead behind goals scored by strikers Tani Oluwaseyi and Teemu Pukki. But the score flipped in a matter of two minutes at the very end of the game, and D.C. took all three points in a 3-2 final. Though it was a silver lining to see both returned strikers get on the scoresheet at home, the Loons continue to desperately seek a win during what has been a tough stretch for the squad.
San Jose's 2024 campaign has been a challenge for the Bay Area squad, to-date, where the club has only won once in its past 12 games. Earlier this week, the Earthquakes dropped a closely-contested match at home to Houston Dynamo FC, a 1-0 loss where the goal was conceded with just three minutes left in regulation.
Both Western Conference sides on Saturday will look to find a win and three points in efforts to turn the tides on this difficult stretch of the season. But, will the Loons take advantage of the home crowd and the return of key offensive players, or will San Jose be the next team to spoil the moment for Minnesota?
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)
Wil Trapp - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
07.20.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 25
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 8-10-6 (30 pts. | 4-4-4 at home)
SJ: 4-18-2 (14 pts. | 1-9-1 on the road)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2024
- Timbers Sign Defender Finn Surman - Portland Timbers
- Tyler Boyd Placed on Season Ending Injury List, Will Undergo ACL Reconstruction Surgery - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Hosts Toronto FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Grayson Doody and Ousman Jabang Loaned to Las Vegas Lights FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Maintain Full Throttle: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Set for 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup Deciding Match against Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids
- Hackensack Meridian Health and the Red Bulls Present Third Annual Marvel Super Hero Night this Saturday, July 20 at Red Bull Arena - New York Red Bulls
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Host FC Dallas on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Playmaker Diego Luna Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Hire Mikkel Dencher as Technical Director - LA Galaxy
- Rosters Announced for RB Leipzig for August 3 Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Transfers Aiden McFadden to Louisville City FC - Atlanta United FC
- What the Rapids Need to Bring the Rocky Mountain Cup Home on Saturday - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Heads to Philadelphia Union for Final Match Before Leagues Cup - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: the Lion's Den - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Fan-First Credit Guarantee for Club's August 31 Match Versus Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Road Gauntlet Saturday at Colorado - Real Salt Lake
- Luciano Acosta Named 2024 MLS All-Star Team Captain - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Adds Former U.S. Youth International Forward Benji Michel to 2024 Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2024 Unified Exchange Roster - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Launches Rowdy Peach IPA with SweetWater Brewing Company - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview
- Minnesota United Defeated 3-2 by D.C. United
- Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United Preview
- Minnesota United Earns 1-1 Draw on the Road Against Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Hires Thomas Fawdry as Head of Goalkeeping