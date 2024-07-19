Rosters Announced for RB Leipzig for August 3 Match at Chase Stadium

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







German Bundesliga power and UEFA Champions League side RB Leipzig has announced its traveling roster for the upcoming international match against English Premier League mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC set to take place at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

RB Leipzig's Traveling Roster:

Goalkeepers:

Peter Gulacsi

Maarten Vandevoordt

Leopold Zingerle

Defenders:

Mohamed Simakan

Lukas Klostermann

Willi Orban

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Midfielders:

Amadou Haidara

Kevin Kampl

Nicolas Seiwald

Christoph Baumgartner

Assan Ouedraogo

Nuha Jatta

Eljif Elmas

Forwards:

Andre Silva

Yussuf Poulsen

Loïs Openda

Benjamin Sesko

Hugo Novoa

Players to Watch:

RB Leipzig has confirmed a roster full of important players to watch at Chase Stadium. Additionally, Wolves is expected to bring a team full of stars to this much-anticipated fixture. Here's a list of some of the ones you absolutely cannot miss!

RB Leipzig:

Yussuf Poulsen

One of the senators, the longest-serving player on the roster, Poulsen has been around since 2013 when RB Leipzig was still playing in the third division and living throughout the rise from there to the UEFA Champions League. Featured in both EUROs and World Cup with his national team, the Danish striker is a living legend at just 30 years old, and the second top-scorer all-time in the club's history.

Lois Openda

The new kid in town, who signed from Ligue 1's RC Lens in the summer of 2023. In his first season, the Belgian put together 28 goals - 24 in the Bundesliga. A speedy, ductile striker with a poacher instinct that led him to the heights of European football (and the first international tournament at the recent EUROs).

Benjamin Sesko

Tipped to be one of the next best strikers, the Slovenian is growing fast. After a rookie season in Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League with 16 goals, the best is yet to come for the striker. Some already compare him to Erling Haaland.

Wolves:

The Premier League side features top-level talent that you cannot miss in South Florida, including South Korea national team striker Hwang Hee Chan and Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, who are set to face up against their former club RB Leipzig. Brazilian international Joao Gomes is expected to join up with the squad after featuring for the Verdeamarela in the 2024 Conmebol Copa America, while Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, and Pedro Neto could be linking up with the squad after representing Portugal at UEFA EURO 2024.

Additionally, new signings Joergen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima could record their first minutes with Wolves at Chase Stadium!

