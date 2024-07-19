Hackensack Meridian Health and the Red Bulls Present Third Annual Marvel Super Hero Night this Saturday, July 20 at Red Bull Arena
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, NJ - The New York Red Bulls have partnered with Hackensack Meridian Health to recognize true superheroes - patients from Hackensack Meridian Children's Health Children's Cancer Institute, at this year's Marvel Super Hero© Night, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 20 at Red Bull Arena.
The Children's Cancer Institute is located at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center. The Institute also treats patients from Hackensack Meridian K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital, located at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
"We are thrilled that patients from the Children's Cancer Institute have been invited for another fun-filled evening hosted by the Red Bulls, celebrating their incredible strength and resilience," said Alfred Gillio, M.D., director, Children's Cancer Institute. "We are deeply grateful that the proceeds will benefit Tackle Kids Cancer, a vital program that raises critical funds to support our patients and families in various ways."
"Along with our loyal partner of 12 years Hackensack Meridian Health by our side, we are fully committed to fighting pediatric cancer," said Marc de Grandpré, President, New York Red Bulls. "The pediatric cancer patients and their family members continue to be our real heroes and we hope to put a smile on their faces on Saturday at Red Bull Arena."
Leading up to Saturday's matchup with FC Cincinnati scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kick off, patients and their siblings were paired with players from the Red Bulls to design one-of-a-kind cleats. Red Bulls players will wear these cleats during warm-ups on Saturday night. The cleats will then be presented to the patients at the conclusion of the match. Other invited patients will receive jerseys off the backs of players post-match.
Andrew Silverman, M.D., pediatric hematologist oncologist at K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center will participate in the Match Ball Delivery alongside two patients. An additional patient will be recognized as the Hackensack Meridian Health MVP.
The club will make a $5,000 donation to benefit Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation that raises much-needed funds for pediatric cancer research, clinical trials and patient support programs, with a "round-up" option for all purchases at all Red Bull Arena concessions and The BULLShop.
The Red Bulls and Hackensack Meridian Health have teamed up to commission artist Samantha Woj to create a piece of art that will be donated to Hackensack University Medical Center. Woj was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, a condition characterized by the absence of malformation of the fingers and toes. Woj creates paintings utilizing sports equipment on a canvas. Imprints are made from throwing, rolling and tapping the sports equipment (i.e. laces, soccer balls, etc) onto the canvas to create a beautiful piece of art. She will be live painting at Red Bull Arena in the Cross Bar for fans to watch her process come to life. The painting in which she will be doing is of a player with a patient wearing their superhero cape, capturing the emotion and essence of the program.
Since Tackle Kids Cancer's inception in 2015, more than $25 million has been raised in support of research, treatment options and patient care programs. To learn more about Tackle Kids Cancer, or to make a gift, visit TackleKidsCancer.org.
