Injury Report: Two Missing vs. Orlando

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Orlando City on July 20 at 7:30pm.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.

Andres Perea is out with a leg issue and is joined by Malachi Jones, who is continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery on the right leg.

You can watch the game on  MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Right Leg

Andres Perea - OUT - Right Leg

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.