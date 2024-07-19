Injury Report: Two Missing vs. Orlando
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Orlando City on July 20 at 7:30pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.
Andres Perea is out with a leg issue and is joined by Malachi Jones, who is continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery on the right leg.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Right Leg
Andres Perea - OUT - Right Leg
