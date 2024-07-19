Inter Miami CF to Host Ceremony for Copa America Champion and Most Decorated Player of All Time Lionel Messi

Fans encouraged to arrive early on Saturday as the Club recognizes Lionel Messi for Copa America Championship and most titles in history

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Chase Stadium this Saturday and be in seats by 7 p.m. ET as Inter Miami CF will host a ceremony for captain Lionel Messi to recognize his most recent title, the 2024 Conmebol Copa America, which is the 45th trophy of his career - the most for any player in fútbol history.

Don't miss this special recognition and secure your tickets HERE for the Club's match against the Chicago Fire, as the team aims to remain atop the MLS standings!

Lionel Messi's 45 Titles:

4 x UEFA Champions League: 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15

10 x LaLiga: 2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19

7 x Copa del Rey: 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21

3 x FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

3 x European Super Cup: 2009/10, 2011/12, 2015/16

8 x Supercopa de España: 2005/06, 2006/07, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17, 2018/19

2 x Ligue 1: 2021/22, 2022/23

1 x Trophée des Champions: 2022/23

1 x Leagues Cup: 2023

2 x Copa America: 2021, 2024

1 x U-20 World Cup: 2005

1 x Olympic Games: 2008

1 x FIFA World Cup: 2022

1 x Finalissima: 2022

See everyone on Saturday at Chase Stadium!

