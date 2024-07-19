Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC achieved two of their biggest results of the season over the last week, downing FC Cincinnati 3-1 and dramatically tying the Columbus Crew 1-1. Both matches were on the road, and now the team faces another road match in a July packed with travel.

This time, it's a Texas trip for a cross-conference matchup at Austin FC as CLTFC look to keep the momentum rolling.

Match: Charlotte FC at Austin FC

When: Saturday, July 20

Where: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Previous Matches:

Columbus Crew 1 - 1 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | July 17)

FC Dallas 3 - 1 Austin FC (Major League Soccer | July 17)

Eastern Conference Table: For the full live table, click here.

1. Inter Miami CF - 50 points, 24 GP

2. FC Cincinnati - 48 points, 24 GP

3. Columbus Crew - 43 points, 22 GP

4. New York Red Bulls - 38 points, 24 GP

5. New York City FC - 37 points, 24 GP

6. Charlotte FC - 36 points, 24 GP

7. Orlando City SC - 33 points, 24 GP

8. Toronto FC - 27 points, 25 GP

9. CF Montreal - 27 points, 24 GP

---------- Playoff Line ----------

Western Conference Table: For the full live table, click here.

1. LA Galaxy - 46 points, 25 GP

.....

8. Houston Dynamo FC - 34 points, 23 GP

9. Minnesota United - 30 points, 24 GP

---------- Playoff Line ----------

10. Austin FC - 30 points, 24 GP

The Question at Striker (Again)

Two matches ago, the question ahead of Cincinnati was who would replace Patrick Agyemang up top after his late red card against Miami. The answer then was Iuri Tavares, who stepped up with aplomb to score the opening goal in a 3-1 win over the then-Supporter's Shield leaders.

Now, for the first time since Enzo Copetti's departure earlier this season, Agyemang's name isn't inked into the starting eleven. Once again, there is a competition ongoing for the starting center forward role.

This is because of Karol Swiderski's long-awaited return. Ahead of this season, the Polish international and Charlotte's first-ever Designated Player departed for Serie A side Verona on a half-year loan with an option to buy. Despite helping the Italian team avoid relegation, they did not exercise that purchase option, and so Swiderski has now returned to Charlotte after playing in the Euros with Poland.

After the transfer window opened on Thursday (making Swiderski officially eligible for selection), he spoke with local reporters before Friday's training session. The forward was eager to talk about his commitment to CLTFC and the city of Charlotte, as well as dispel any narratives around his loan departure he appears to disagree with.

"I love this club, it's really amazing, and it's a good place to be for any player."

Swiderski added that it's natural for any player to try & play in the best leagues, and that is it was never about not liking it in Charlotte.

Head Coach Dean Smith has also been resolute in his support of Swiderski ever since he returned to training around two weeks ago. In his Friday pre-match press conference, he said he views the positionally flexible Swiderski as a center forward first and foremost, and that he has been training at a top level to put himself into contention to start on Saturday.

So, Smith's decision up top will be pivotal to the match plan. Agyemang is the faster, more physically imposing player (see: his game-tying goal against Columbus on Wednesday), while Swiderski is more renowned for his playmaking ability, dropping in to combine with the attacking midfielders.

Both forwards have also consistently shown great defensive work rate during their time in a Charlotte FC kit, which is a requirement in a Dean Smith-coached team. Agyemang has seven goals in 22 matches this year, while Swiderski essentially led the line for CLTFC for the first two years of its existence, breaking double digits with 12 in 2023 and 10 in 2022.

Regardless of Smith's ultimate decision, he will be happy to have to make it. Having the second player, be it Agyemang or Swiderski, available off the bench will be a huge boost to his options in making late game adjustments.

In general, too, competition breeds excellence, and these two players appear poised to push each other going forward.

The Opponent

CLTFC has only faced Austin FC once before, a 1-0 loss at Bank of America Stadium during the inaugural 2022 season. Since that season, Austin has struggled to find the same level of success, missing the playoffs in 2023 and sitting below the playoff line again this year.

They are led by Head Coach Josh Wolff, who has remained in charge since the team launched in 2021, but they revamped their front office in July 2023 with the appointment of Rodolfo Borrell as Sporting Director.

Attacking midfielder Sebastian Driussi is their star man. He has 43 goals in 98 matches all-time for Austin, but this year has only scored five in 19. However, in their 3-1 loss to Texas rivals FC Dallas on Wednesday, he was sent off for violent conduct in the 60th minute. This means he is suspended for Saturday's match and will be a key absence for Austin.

Austin's big summer addition will be available for the first time with the transfer window opening on Thursday. Designated Player Osman Bukari could be in line to play on the wing for the Verde and Black. The 25-year-old Ghanaian arrived from Red Star Belgrade, where he won the Serbian league twice and played in the Champions League.

In goal, they have Brad Stuver, who is widely considered to be one of the best shot stoppers in the league and could keep them in a game completely on his own.

Overall, the Texas team sit below the playoff line and have been up and down throughout 2024, but some absences and new additions could shake up their lineup and provide a wild card element on Saturday night.

The Season So Far

CLTFC started the season well with a gritty 1-0 home opener win over New York City FC. After a rocky three-game road trip that only resulted in one point, the team returned home to Bank of America Stadium to down defending MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew (2-0) and draw defending Supporter's Shield Champions FC Cincinnati (1-1).

Results continued to be up and down from there during a frustrating April. The team won a thrilling back-and-forth home match against Toronto courtesy of a late Patrick Agyemang match-winner, but they lost their other three matches in disappointing fashion.

However, a busy May reignited Charlotte's form. The team notched three wins, two draws, and one loss over the course of the month. Even an away loss to the Red Bulls at the end of the month didn't dent the players' confidence, as they followed it up with a big away win over rivals Atlanta United.

Then, CLTFC vaulted up the standings with a great three-match week: a gritty 1-0 home win over D.C. United, a valiant home draw against Orlando after playing down to ten men for 52 minutes, and a 2-0 win on the road at Philadelphia.

After two tight, one-goal losses (on the road to Houston and at home to Miami), Head Coach Dean Smith's men got their biggest results of the year against two of the best teams in the league; away from home, they powered past league-leading FC Cincinnati and snatched a point from the Columbus Crew with a late equalizer.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.