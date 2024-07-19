Maintain Full Throttle: Ingredients of the Match

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte wrap up their three game series for the week with a first-ever trip to Q2 Stadium to face Austin FC.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Tap Into Depth

The Crown will be without their designated player Liel Abada for Austin, who is on international duty for the Paris Games 2024. However, the last match against the Crew demonstrated that Dean Smith has confidence in his bench.

In a promising boost, Karol Swiderski will be available for this crucial match, having returned from his productive loan spell in Italy. The gaffer expressed that Swiderski is "match fit" and ready to be selected if needed. Swiderski's return adds a versatile and dynamic option to The Crown's attacking arsenal.

Swiderski is just one of several strategic options Smith can deploy to adapt to various match scenarios. With this being the third match in seven days, player fatigue is inevitable, making the bench an invaluable asset. Expect fresh legs and tactical adjustments to play a significant role as the game progresses.

Adding to the intrigue, Austin has a potential new weapon in their newly acquired designated player winger, Osman Bukari. Known for his goal-creating prowess, Bukari could pose a threat to Charlotte's defense.

Silence the Crowd

Austin's biggest asset is their fervent home crowd at Q2 Stadium, known for creating an electrifying atmosphere that rivals even the passionate supporters of Charlotte. Silencing this crowd will be crucial, as their energy can serve as a potent 12th man, shifting Austin into next gear.

To keep the crowd subdued, Charlotte must start strong and maintain momentum. Drawing from their experiences following two difficult away fixtures, Charlotte can utilize the confidence gained to manage the intense environment in Austin.

Maintain Full Throttle

The Crown has made a statement with their recent performances against FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, emerging from Ohio with four points out of a possible six against the 2023 Supporter's Shield Winners and the reigning MLS Cup Champions. Now, they set their sights on the Lonestar State to face 10th place Austin FC.

Despite Austin's mid-table ranking, the unpredictable nature of MLS means that any team can triumph on any given day. Charlotte has the opportunity to cap off the week unbeaten, which would provide a significant morale boost heading into the Leagues Cup.

"It's all about us focusing and concentrating on the next game and leading this momentum into Leagues Cup," said Agyemang sharing his team's approach heading into the Austin.

