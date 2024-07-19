What the Rapids Need to Bring the Rocky Mountain Cup Home on Saturday

It's been six seasons since the Rapids had the opportunity to compete for the coveted Rocky Mountain Cup at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in front of a home crowd, making Saturday's matchup unlike any other Rapids fans have seen in years, and for years to come. Here's how Colorado can become king of the Rockies on the weekend.

The answer is simple, really: the Rapids NEED a win. As the rules are laid out by both teams' supporters' group, the team with the most points in games played between the two will win the Cup. Therefore, this year's iteration of the RMC is best out of three contests as the Rapids and Salt Lake have each secured a win already this season. Each team currently has three points in two games played.

If the teams end the season in a points tie, the team with the most goals on aggregate will win, meaning, if the Rapids and RSL were to tie on Saturday night, Salt Lake would retain the Cup.

For a quick refresher on how the first two games went: The Rapids won the first game 2-1 at America First Field on March 9, their first win of the season and Chris Armas' first victory as Colorado's head coach. Rafael Navarro converted a penalty and Cole Bassett finished off a laser-sharp volley to give the Rapids the initial edge in the season-long rivalry competition.

Colorado traveled to Sandy, Utah again for the second leg in May. Despite goals from Bassett, Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic, the home side pushed the needle in the final moments of the game to earn the 5-3 victory.

The last time the Rapids had the opportunity to decide the Rocky Mountain Cup on home turf was 2018. Colorado has been in red-hot form at home this year, going 7-2-3 overall and currently riding a 7-game unbeaten streak in their fortress. After the last result, a 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls, Armas had a message for the devoted fans of the Burgundy & Blue:

"The fans make a big difference, even more than the altitude. They make noise, they're knowledgeable. I'm asking our fans to come out and keep making noise and getting behind the boys. It really sways things. It's a big reason why we're getting results and victories at home. This cup means a lot to our fans, and therefore, a lot to us. We're going to go after it, and we're looking forward to a full house come Saturday night. We want to lift the trophy for them."

Now, you've understood the rules, considered the possible outcomes and heard from the boss himself. It's time to bring the Rocky Mountain Cup home to where it belongs.

