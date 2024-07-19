Tyler Boyd Placed on Season Ending Injury List, Will Undergo ACL Reconstruction Surgery

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has placed midfielder Tyler Boyd on the Season-Ending Injury List. Boyd will undergo Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery in the upcoming weeks.

Per MLS rules, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot). Once placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, the injured player will not be eligible to play for the club in any remaining competition during that MLS season (including any exhibition games or tournaments, including but not limited to: Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup).

