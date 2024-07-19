Keys to the Match: the Lion's Den

New York City take on Orlando City SC on Saturday night.

Kickoff at Inter & Co Stadium is set for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

The Lion's Den

Orlando City's home form in 2024 has been a complicated situation.

Currently sitting on a record of 3-5-3, they are on a two-game unbeaten streak at Inter & Co Stadium. Before that, Orlando hadn't won a home game in MLS since March.

Adding to that, Orlando have scored nine goals across their last two home games, beating the Chicago Fire 4-2 and D.C. United 5-0. All in all, it means that while City can take confidence from Orlando's overall shaky home form, they must prepare for a side in form and eager to climb further up the table.

Orlando are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference, with six points separating them, and Toronto in 8th place. Oscar Pareja will be keen to create further distance between themselves and Toronto, and a win against City on Saturday would go a long way to achieving that goal.

Reshuffle

Nick Cushing was forced into several changes against Atlanta United midweek.

City have been stretched lately and Cushing is hopeful of welcoming back several players for the game against Orlando. Midfielder James Sands will be available after serving a suspension and Cushing will likely provide a health update during Friday's press conference.

The Boys in Blue produced a spirited draw against Atlanta midweek, and that owed much to players stepping into the space created by those players that were absent. Cushing has consistently praised the squad's depth and encouraged every player to seize the moment when given it.

The introduction of Piero Elias for his MLS debut only underlined the depth City have and Cushing will have no hesitation in calling on the midfielder again if required.

One Further

City have secured two important draws on the road of late and both games presented opportunities for them to claim more than a point.

Nick Cushing believes his side have the blueprint to win on the road, and their fine form outside of New York earlier in the season would suggest that is true. Although results of late haven't produced away wins, City have been able to produce some impressive performances on the road.

The hope is they can now channel that positive energy into Saturday's game and claim a big three points against Orlando. The pathway is there, now the challenge is to believe and achieve.

