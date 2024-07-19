Real Salt Lake Adds Former U.S. Youth International Forward Benji Michel to 2024 Roster

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake added attacking depth to its roster with today's signing of FW Benjamin Stanley "Benji" Michel, the former U.S. Youth International and Orlando City winger who now returns stateside after two years with Arouca in Portugal. RSL acquired Michel's MLS Right of First Refusal from Orlando City SC in exchange for the better 2025 Second-Round MLS SuperDraft selection and $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), if certain performance-based metrics are achieved. RSL has guaranteed Michel through the end of the ongoing 2024 season, with Club options for both 2025 and 2026.

"First off I would like to give my thanks to God for answering my prayers," said Michel following Thursday's RSL training session in Colorado, where the 26-year-old attacker is preparing to be available for Saturday's Rocky Mountain Cup decider. "It's an honor to join such an amazing organization like RSL. The excitement and the projection this team is on right now just makes me want to give it my all for the crest. The culture within the group is just phenomenal."

"Since day one when I arrived here, I felt the warm welcome and right at that moment I knew I was in the right place. Honestly it just feels good to be back in MLS. With all of the faces joining the league and especially the World Cup coming to U.S in 2026 the league will just get better. I can't wait to meet all the fans and those groups who make up the RIOT. I promise to give this club my all when my name is called upon, whenever and wherever."

Michel, who will wear jersey #28 for RSL this season, is a dual U.S.A-Haitian national, born October 23, 1997 in Orlando, Fla., and was originally signed into Major League Soccer as an Orlando homegrown ahead of the 2019 MLS season, becoming the club's fifth homegrown player and the first to be born in Orlando and come up through its Development Academy. After scoring 25 goals with the academy side, "Benji" made his MLS and professional debut as a substitute on March 31, 2019, in a 2-1 defeat to D.C. United. On June 19, Michel scored his first professional goal in extra-time of Orlando's 2-1 U.S. Open Cup win over New England, later scoring his first MLS goal on July 13, 2019, in a 1-0 victory over Columbus. Across all competitions, Michel scored 19 goals and added nine assists in 119 appearances for Orlando's first team from 2019-22. Michel will always be remembered in Orlando for his game-winner in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, securing City's first trophy of its MLS era.

Upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2022 season, Michel joined Portuguese side Arouca, making his debut that January in a 1-1 draw against Chaves, entering the match at the 68th minute. Five days later, Michel scored his first goal in a 4-0 win over Portimonense. That would end up being his lone score in 17 appearances with Arouca.

Michel played college soccer at the University of Portland from 2016 to 2018, scoring 31 goals in 53 matches. In his freshman year, Michel was named West Coast Conference (WCC) Freshman of the Year. In 2018, he was named to the USC All-American Second Team and was the first Pilot since 2002 to be named an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. In May 2018, Michel featured twice for Portland Timbers U23s during their U.S. Open Cup campaign.

On March 12, 2019, Michel received his first call up to the Haitian national team for their final CONCACAF Nations League qualifying match against Cuba. However, he declined the call up. On May 20, 2019, Michel was added to Haiti's preliminary 2019 Gold Cup roster.

In June 2019, Michel was called into the United States under-23 Summer Training Camp by former Orlando manager and current RSL Club Director Jason Kreis. In January 2021, Michel was called up to the senior United States national team for the first time for a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago but was an unused substitute. Michel was named to the final 20-player United States under-23 roster for the 2020 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship in March 2021.

# 28 - Benji Michel

Pronunciation: BEN - jee muh - SHELL

Position: Forward

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

College: Univ. of Portland

Date of Birth: 23 October 1997 (26)

Nationality: American / Haitian

How Acquired: Signed MLS contract on July 17, 2024

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake acquires Orlando City's Right of First Refusal for FW Benji Michel in exchange for the higher 2025 Second Round MLS SuperDraft pick and $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), if certain performance metrics are attained

