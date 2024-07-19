Rapids Set for 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup Deciding Match against Real Salt Lake

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (11-7-5, 38 pts.) will host a crucial matchup to decide the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup against Real Salt Lake (12-4-8, 44 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Good's Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Saturday will mark a pivotal match for both of these sides, as the result will determine the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup champion. A win for Colorado will secure the club's first RMC since 2020. Any other outcome will result in Salt Lake retaining the title.

The Rapids will look to claim the RMC at home in the midst of a seven-match unbeaten run at DSGP. The club has a 5-0-2 record in that span with wins over St. Louis, Kansas City, Montréal, Austin, and Vancouver. Colorado now holds a 7-2-3 record at altitude on the season as they continue build on their home-field advantage in 2024.

Most recently for the Rapids was a battle with the, now top of the Western Conference, LA Galaxy. Kévin Cabral and Cole Bassett both had goals for Colorado as their comeback came up just short on the road in a 3-2 loss at Dignity Health Sports Park. Forward Jonathan Lewis recorded his first start of the season in the contest and recorded his second assist within his last three appearances.

Salt Lake will also be coming off a tough midweek matchup of their own in Los Angeles against LAFC. Defender Brayan Vera scored the lone goal for Salt Lake in a 1-1 draw, dropping both clubs in the 2024 MLS standings. In the midst of a four-match road stretch in MLS, RSL has yet to record a win following the draw with LAFC and a 3-0 loss to Portland last weekend.

As previously stated, this will be the third and final time that Colorado and Salt Lake have squared off this season with each team logging a victory.

The Rapids took all three points on the road in the first matchup by a final score of 2-1. Goals from Rafael Navarro and Cole Bassett lifted Colorado to a convincing win for their first of the season. The match also marked Chris Armas' first victory as head coach of the Rapids.

In round two of the RMC this season, Salt Lake answered with a victory of their own. After a tightly-contested match for a majority of regulation, RSL took the lead in the 88th minute and won by a final score of 5-3 at America First Field on May 18. Despite the loss, Rafael Navarro and Cole Bassett were on the scoresheet yet again against Salt Lake, in addition to Djordje Mihailovic. Bassett and Navarro will be expected to be in the starting lineup for tomorrow's match in the Rapids' attempt for RMC glory.

This will be the last match for these clubs before the 2024 MLS All-Star game this upcoming Wednesday. Both will have representatives in the mid-season showcase, with one from each club getting announced just today as replacements. Colorado's Moïse Bombito and Salt Lake's Diego Luna will head to Columbus as for their match against the Liga MX All-Stars. Bombito will be joining Keegan Rosenberry, who was named to the squad originally as a coach's pick for Wilfried Nancy's side.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.