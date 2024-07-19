CF Montréal Hosts Toronto FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - The second Canadian derby of the MLS season is set for this weekend as CF Montréal prepares to host Toronto FC Saturday at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
After overcoming a one-goal deficit on two occasions and picking up a valuable point on the road midweek against the New York Red Bulls, CF Montréal will be looking for crucial points in what would be an eighth consecutive unbeaten home game. A win or a draw would break the previous record of seven games, achieved again against Atlanta.
The Montrealers have a 14-15-5 overall record and a -7 goal differential against the Torontonians while the record at Stade Saputo stands at 5-7-1.
The Bleu-blanc-noir will be particularly keen to put things right against the opponent after suffering a 5-1 defeat on May 18 at BMO Field in their last meeting.
On the personal records front, Montreal's three Canadian internationals are all on the verge of achieving major career milestones. Mathieu Choinière is 16 minutes away from becoming the ninth CF Montréal field player to reach the 8,000-minute mark, while Joel Waterman needs 54 minutes to reach 9,000 minutes with the Club. Finally, Samuel Piette's next game will be his 177th in MLS, which would allow him to overtake Evan Bush for the most games played with the Club in MLS, across all positions.
The visitors travel to Quebec after losing 3-1 to Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night. John Herdman's side is 2-8-3 away from home this season, and recently suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the Canadian Championship against Forge FC.
The Canadian derby comes at a crucial point in the season as Toronto and Montreal find themselves tied on 27 points, in eighth and ninth place respectively. Toronto, however, has one more win, while Montreal holds a game in hand.
