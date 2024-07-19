Atlanta United Transfers Aiden McFadden to Louisville City FC
July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has permanently transferred defender Aiden McFadden to Louisville City FC of the USL Championship for an undisclosed fee. McFadden has been on loan with the USL Championship side since April and the club has exercised its purchase option.
The 25-year-old joined Atlanta through the 2021 MLS SuperDraft after playing at Notre Dame University. This season, McFadden started one match for Atlanta United 2 in MLS NEXT Pro when he played 70 minutes against Orlando City B. Last season, McFadden made 12 starts for ATL UTD 2 and scored one goal. In 2022, McFadden made 11 appearances for Atlanta's First Team, including eight starts.
Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window opened July 18 and closes Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Atlanta United (6-11-7, 25 points) returns to action Saturday, July 20 when it hosts Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Transaction: Atlanta United transfers defender Aiden McFadden to Louisville City FC for an undisclosed fee on July 19, 2024.
Atlanta United roster (as of July 19, 2024)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg
Defenders (10): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Caleb Wiley, Derrick Williams
Midfielders (9): Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff
Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré
*On loan from CD Guadalajara
Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2)
