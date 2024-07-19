Luciano Acosta Named 2024 MLS All-Star Team Captain

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta has been named captain of the 2024 MLS All-Star Team, Major League Soccer announced today. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will take place Wednesday, July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus as the league's top players take on the best of Liga MX (8 p.m. ET | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Earlier this month, Acosta was named a finalist alongside Cristian 'Chicho' Arango of Real Salt Lake, Juan 'Cucho' Hernández of the Columbus Crew, and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF. Acosta won the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan for the second consecutive season, after winning the first-ever fan vote last year.

Acosta's nod as captain of the MLS All-Star Team comes in his third career, and third consecutive, All-Star Game appearance. The Argentine will also take part in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday, July 23 (7:30 p.m. ET | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Acosta, FC Cincinnati's all-time leader in appearances as captain, leads MLS this season with 12 game-winning goal contributions. Last season's MLS Most Valuable Player also leads the league in assists (17) and in chances created (82).

