LAFC Travels to Face Seattle, Saturday, July 20, at Lumen Field

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to face the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 20, at Lumen Field. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

Saturday's contest features the second regular-season meeting of 2024 and the 16th overall regular-season meeting between LAFC and Seattle. The Black & Gold leads the regular-season series with an 8-3-4 record. Saturday's match is the first time LAFC will visit Lumen Field since eliminating the Sounders from the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 1-0 win in the Western Conference Semifinals on Nov. 26.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders

Kickoff: July 20 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.