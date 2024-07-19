Atlanta United Launches Rowdy Peach IPA with SweetWater Brewing Company

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United and SweetWater Brewing Company today announced the release of Rowdy Peach IPA, a new beer celebrating the club and its passionate supporters.

With fresh, juicy peach aromas, the medium body IPA pays homage to Atlanta United and the unrivaled energy of its fans. Rowdy Peach IPA is available at SweetWater's three bars inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SweetWater's taproom, as well as in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. To find the beer in a store or a location near you, please visit SweetWater's Beer Finder.

"Atlanta United is thrilled to bring our fans Rowdy Peach IPA as part of our partnership with SweetWater Brewing," said Garth Lagerwey, President and CEO of Atlanta United. "We share SweetWater's commitment to innovation and this collaboration is a tribute to the passion and energy of our supporters. We're excited for them to enjoy it while cheering on the team as we enter an important stretch of the season."

"With its easy-drinking peach flavor, Rowdy Peach IPA is truly a beer 'from way down south' and a toast to the rowdiest fans in MLS, the team's fearless players, and our community's vibrant soccer culture," said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilray Beverages. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Atlanta United and connect even deeper with our shared community here in Atlanta."

Announced as an Official Craft Beer Partner of Atlanta United earlier this year, SweetWater has elevated the game day experience this season with tailgate activations and watch parties at its taproom. Fans can try Rowdy Peach IPA at tailgate sampling events this season and at the taproom, which will host the official watch party for Atlanta United's away game against New York Red Bulls on Sept. 21, 2024. SweetWater's taproom will also have television viewing areas for all Atlanta United matches and giveaways of limited-edition merchandise for fans.

