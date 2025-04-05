Atlanta United Draws 1-1 vs. FC Dallas
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United played to a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miguel Almirón scored his second goal of the season and his 23rd all time in the regular season with the club, moving him into a tie for second place in franchise history with Thiago Almada.
Consistent waves of Atlanta attacks resulted in an early penalty in the 16th minute. Tristan Muyumba shrugged off a tackle near midfield, turned toward goal and sent a looping ball into the box behind Dallas' backline. Latte Lath corralled the bouncing ball while shielding Osaze Urhoghide, but the Dallas center back pulled him down and Atlanta earned its first penalty of the season. Almirón stepped to the spot and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner under the glove of Maarten Paes for his second goal of the season.
Atlanta comfortably kept Dallas at bay in the first half, holding the visitors to one shot on target and carried its one goal lead into the half.
The second half opened with more dominance from the home side as Atlanta didn't allow a shot on target until the 60th minute when Dallas found an equalizer. Luciano Acosta played a ball to Petar Musa into the penalty area on the right side where his initial shot was blocked by Stian Gregersen, but it fell directly back into the path of Musa who buried the second chance into the roof of the net to tie the match.
Atlanta assumed control again and nearly took the lead in the 77th minute when Saba Lobjanidze fired a shot at the near post, but it was saved by Paes. Atlanta produced several threatening moments in transition, but couldn't string together the final product.
A pair of second half substitutes nearly connected for the game-winner in the 89th minute. Following a quick throw in by Brooks Lennon on the right side, Alexey Miranchuk cut the ball on to his favored left foot and sent a cross to the back post where Jamal Thiaré leapt and nodded it down, but his attempt missed wide of the post.
Atlanta United (2-2-3, 9 points) returns to action Saturday, April 12 when it hosts New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2:45 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 11-10 Atlanta
Shots on target: 2-2
Corner kicks: 9-4 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 16-12 Dallas
xG: 1.8 - 1.0 Atlanta
Possession: 58-42 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 83-80 Atlanta
Scoring
ATL - Miguel Almirón (penalty) 15'
DAL - Petar Musa 60'
Disciplinary
ATL - Latte Lath 84'
Notes:
Miguel Almirón scored his second goal of the season and his 23rd all-time in the regular season with the club, moving him into a tie for second place with the franchise (Thiago Almada)
Brooks Lennon made his 150th regular season appearance with the club, second-most in franchise history
Attendance: 41,984
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Matt Edwards (Ronald Hernández - 66')
D: Luis Abram
D: Stian Gregersen (Noah Cobb - 66')
D: Brooks Lennon
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Bartosz Slisz (Jay Fortune - 66')
M: Xande Silva (Alexey Miranchuk - 67')
F: Miguel Almirón
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Jamal Thiaré - 87')
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Mateusz Klich
Luke Brennan
Will Reilly
FC DALLAS STARTING LINEUP
GK: Maarten Paes
D: Osaze Urhoghide
D: Shaq Moore
D: Sebastien Ibeagha
D: Nolan Norris (Lalas Abubakar - 90+2')
M: Patrickson Delgado (Bernard Kamungo - 58')
M: Leo Chu (Anderson Julio - 58')
M: Sebastian Lletget (Kaick Ferreira - 58')
M: Ramiro
M: Luciano Acosta (c)
F: Petar Musa (Logan Farrington - 90+3')
Substitutes not used:
Michael Collodi
Katlego Ntsabeleng
Pedrinho
OFFICIALS
Ricardo Fierro (referee), Ryan Graves (assistant), Kevin Klinger (assistant), Benjamin Meyer (fourth), Armando Villareal (VAR), Jeff Muschik (AVAR)
Images from this story
Atlanta United's Miguel Almirón in action
