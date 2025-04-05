Wilfried Zaha ignites comeback as Idan Toklomati scores his first MLS goal

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC wins seventh consecutive home MLS match

Club becomes 5th fastest team in League history to hit 100 home points

Idan Toklomati is the 9th different goal scorer for The Crown and notched his first MLS goal

Comeback marks 5th time the team has come from behind to secure all three points in Club history

Midfielder Pep Biel has one goal contribution in every home match in 2025 Match Info 2025 MLS Regular Season - Match 7

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith; Midfielder Ashley Westwood, Midfielder Pep Biel - link

Quotes: Forward Idan Toklomati following his Man of the Match Performance

On the game-winning goal:

"It was a good finish. I saw the goalkeeper goal to the goal, and then the center back behind me. I just took the ball to the right leg, and scored. I'm very excited right now. [Pep] did a good job, I saw him take the ball to his left foot and I know he has a good ball, so I made the movement."

On being named man of the match:

"I saw Wilfried take it before, and Patrick, and I said I have to take it also."

Stats: Please Click link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina (GK), Byrne, Malanda, Ream, Doumbia, Westwood, Bronico, Diani, Biel, Agyemang, Zaha

Substitutions: Vargas (46'), Privett (76'), Williamson (76'), Toklomati (76'), Abada (90'+3')

Nashville SC Starting XI: Willis (GK), Lovitz, Maher, Zimmerman, Najar, Muyl, Brugman, Tagseth, Oasem, Surridge, Mukhtar

Substitutions: Palacios (78'), Yazbek (88'), Shaffelburg (88'), Bauer (88')

Goals:

32' - NSH - Mukhtar (Assist: Lovitz)

85' - CLT - Zaha (Penalty)

90' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Pep Biel)

Discipline:

13' - NSH - Najar (Yellow)

52' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)

68' - NSH - Tagseth (Yellow)

72' - CLT - Vargas (Yellow)

90'+11 - CLT - Byrne (Yellow)

