CF Montréal Fall, 2-1, to Columbus Crew

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - CF Montréal wrapped up a seven-game road stretch with a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

Columbus opened the scoring with a goal from Aziel Jackson in the 11th minute, before Jacen Russell-Rowe doubled his side's lead in the 26th minute.

Caden Clark believed he had scored for the Montrealers in the 36th minute, but the midfielder was found in an offside position after video review.

CF Montréal cut the deficit to one goal in the 52nd minute when Prince Owusu pounced on a Clark shot that hit the post. The German striker collected his second goal of the season, after the referee's confirmation following video review.

Victor Loturi also thought he had scored in the 84th minute, but the video review concluded that the Canadian midfielder was in an offside position.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will host Charlotte FC for its home opener at Stade Saputo next Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

GAME NOTES

-Jonathan Sirois earned his 25th consecutive start for the Bleu-blanc-noir in MLS.

-Prince Owusu earned his 30th MLS start. He scored his 11th career MLS goal.

-Dawid Bugaj played his first MLS game of the season.

MARCO DONADEL

"I'm very happy for the performance, but mostly for the way that we came back from difficulties in one of the most difficult stadiums. I don't think that the guys played their best game and, for us, this is something that is good to analyze. I had the sensation that we were in the game and that we didn't leave the game in Columbus' hands. After two weeks of work, we fought in the worst moments of the game and we tried to gain our momentum. It's part of the process. I have a good feeling about this performance."

CADEN CLARK

"I'm a little disappointed, but I'm very happy with how we fought today. I think that the most important thing is that we showed character. Being down 2-0, to come back and fight, keep our confidence and even grow with confidence over the game. I'm upset at the result, but now we're at home and the cards are in our hands to take the situation. I think today we can walk off that field, heads up, proud of that performance. Of course, there are things we need to work on and adjust, but I think we can all keep our heads high going into next week."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"The match itself wasn't perfect, but I think there was more good than bad. I sincerely believe that if we play this kind of game with this kind of attitude, this kind of desire, this kind of character, we'll be able to pick up a lot of points. We're obviously looking forward to playing back in our beautiful stadium, that we feel comfortable in, and we have the support of the crowd which always helps. We know that two points is not enough. We wish we would have more, but it's always tough to get on the road to start the season like this. Now it's time to take care of business at home, and we'll need the full support of everybody for that."

