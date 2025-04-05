Austin FC Keeps Fourth Shutout of the Season in Home Draw with Portland

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC and Portland Timbers played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. Austin has now avoided defeat in its last four (4) matches, going 3-1-0 since March 15. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 74th consecutive MLS home sellout for Austin FC, extending the league's longest-active streak.

Austin created a couple of chances in the first half by forcing Portland into errors with their pressure. Myrto Uzuni came closest with a header that went just wide of the post.

Portland pushed forward in the second half and began to test Brad Stuver. Brendan Hines-Ike made a crucial goal-line clearance around the hour mark to keep the match goalless.

Brandon Vazquez had another opportunity for Austin in the closing minutes, denied only by a save from Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis. Stuver made a great save of his own in stoppage time, and ultimately, neither team could find a decisive goal as both left with a point.

Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Weather: Cloudy, 58 degrees Referee: Drew Fischer Assistant Referee 1: Chris Elliot Assistant Referee 2: Ricardo Ocampo 4th Official: Jon Freemon VAR: Jorge Gonzalez AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its fourth away match and eighth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

