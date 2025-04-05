Revolution Blanked by FC Cincinnati

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The New England Revolution (1-4-1, 4 pts.) fell on the road to FC Cincinnati (4-2-1, 13 pts.), 1-0, on a rainy Saturday night at TQL Stadium. Despite attempting a season high 15 shots, including two off the woodwork, New England was stymied by the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 65th minute.

The teams battled through a scoreless first half as New England struck the post twice. Defender Brayan Ceballos, returning to the starting lineup after missing last weekend's match with a leg injury, thumped a header off the post from a Carles Gil corner kick. Seven minutes later, Ignatius Ganago fired a quick shot through the hands of Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano and off the frame. The hosts were close to a breakthrough in the final five minutes of the first half, with Kévin Denkey and Luca Orellano each narrowly missing wide.

Cincinnati scored the lone goal of the contest in the 65th minute when Sergio Santos tapped a feed in front from Pavel Bucha, who picked up a rebound off a save by Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič. The Slovenian stopped four shots on the night. Ceballos nearly pulled New England level in the 77th minute, but his header was denied by Celentano. Ceballos, Ganago, Gil, and Matt Polster all recorded three shots, with Ganago tallying a pair on target.

The Revolution are back on the road next Saturday, April 12 to face Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2:45 p.m. ET). The match airs nationally on FS1, and is also available to watch in English or Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the matinee matchup on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

Brayan Ceballos returned to the matchday squad after missing last weekend's contest with a leg injury. The defender had three shots, with one on target, and struck the post in the 24th minute.

Ignatius Ganago continues to play every minute of his first MLS campaign, registering three shots including two on target.

Carles Gil also tallied three shots, along with a game-high four chances created.

Matt Polster had three shots and two key passes in his third consecutive start, logging 90 minutes for a second straight week.

Peyton Miller made his second straight start at left back.

Maxi Urruti logged 55 minutes in his third straight start up top for New England, notching his 300th career MLS appearance to become the 11th active player to reach that milestone.

Luis Diaz appeared off the bench for a sixth straight match to begin the season.

Jackson Yueill also made a substitute appearance, logging three chances created in 35 minutes off the bench.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #6

New England Revolution 0 at FC Cincinnati 1

April 5, 2025 - TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referee: Lyes Arfa

Assistant Referee: Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira

Video Asst. Referee: Edvin Jurisevic

Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 52 degrees and rain

Attendance: 22,912

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Sergio Santos 1 (Pavel Bucha 3) 65'

Misconduct Summary:

CIN - Kevin Denkey (Yellow Card - Simulation) 14'

CIN - Luca Orellano (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 39'

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 52'

NE - Peyton Miller (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 83'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller, Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Ilay Feingold; Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster; Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 73'); Maxi Urruti (Jackson Yueill 55').

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Tanner Beason, Noel Buck, Brandon Bye, Keegan Hughes, Jack Panayotou, Will Sands.

FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano; Brad Smith (Sergio Santos 58', Stefan Chirila 84'), Gilberto Flores, Nick Hagglund; Lukas Engel (Gerardo Valenzuela 84'; DeAndre Yedlin ©, Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha; Luca Orellano, Kevin Denkey, Corey Baird (Alvas Powell 78').

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Louro, Matt Miazga, Stiven Jimenez.

