Philadelphia Union Draws Orlando City SC, 0-0

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park on Saturday night, where they battled Orlando City SC to a 0-0 draw. The first half remained scoreless with the Union outshooting Orlando 10-1. In the second half, the Union took ten more shots but could not find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Andre Blake made three saves to secure his 80th MLS shutout and his second of the 2025 MLS season.

The Union will travel to Citi Field to play New York City FC on Saturday, April 12 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 0 - Orlando City SC 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, April 5, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Brian Dunn

Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

ORL - Robin Jansson (caution) 35'

ORL - Luis Muriel (caution) 52'

ORL - Joran Gerbet (caution) 58'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 65'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 74'

ORL - Dagur Thorhallsson (caution) 75'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 76'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (caution) 90+3'

ORL - Pedro Gallese (caution) 90+4'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Frankie Westfield, Ian Glavinovich, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan (Cavan Sullivan 81'), Daniel Gazdag (Indiana Vassilev 68'); Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 68'), Tai Baribo (Alejandro Bedoya 81').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan.

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; Alex Freeman, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, David Brekalo; Marco Pašalić (Kyle Smith 67'), Joran Gerbet, Dagur Thorhallsson, Iván Angulo (Duncan McGuire 46'); Martín Ojeda (Colin Guske 90'), Luis Muriel (Ramiro Enrique 83').

Substitutes not used: Javier Otero, Rafael Santos, Thomas Williams, Gustavo Caraballo, Shakur Mohammed.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Andre Blake obtained his 80th MLS shutout tonight. It was his second clean sheet of the 2025 MLS season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.