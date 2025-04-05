Philadelphia Union Draws Orlando City SC, 0-0
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park on Saturday night, where they battled Orlando City SC to a 0-0 draw. The first half remained scoreless with the Union outshooting Orlando 10-1. In the second half, the Union took ten more shots but could not find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Andre Blake made three saves to secure his 80th MLS shutout and his second of the 2025 MLS season.
The Union will travel to Citi Field to play New York City FC on Saturday, April 12 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 0 - Orlando City SC 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, April 5, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Ismir Pekmic
Assistant Referees: Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Eduardo Jeff
Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Brian Dunn
Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
ORL - Robin Jansson (caution) 35'
ORL - Luis Muriel (caution) 52'
ORL - Joran Gerbet (caution) 58'
PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 65'
PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 74'
ORL - Dagur Thorhallsson (caution) 75'
PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 76'
PHI - Indiana Vassilev (caution) 90+3'
ORL - Pedro Gallese (caution) 90+4'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Frankie Westfield, Ian Glavinovich, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan (Cavan Sullivan 81'), Daniel Gazdag (Indiana Vassilev 68'); Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 68'), Tai Baribo (Alejandro Bedoya 81').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan.
Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; Alex Freeman, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, David Brekalo; Marco Pašalić (Kyle Smith 67'), Joran Gerbet, Dagur Thorhallsson, Iván Angulo (Duncan McGuire 46'); Martín Ojeda (Colin Guske 90'), Luis Muriel (Ramiro Enrique 83').
Substitutes not used: Javier Otero, Rafael Santos, Thomas Williams, Gustavo Caraballo, Shakur Mohammed.
TEAM NOTES
Goalkeeper Andre Blake obtained his 80th MLS shutout tonight. It was his second clean sheet of the 2025 MLS season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2025
- Revolution Blanked by FC Cincinnati - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Fall, 2-1, to Columbus Crew - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Drops 2-1 Road Match at New York Red Bulls - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Edges New England Revolution, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 vs. FC Dallas - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Draws Orlando City SC, 0-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union 0, Orlando City SC 0 - Philadelphia Union
- Timbers Earn 0-0 Draw Against Austin Fc At Q2 Stadium - Portland Timbers
- Austin FC Keeps Fourth Shutout of the Season in Home Draw with Portland - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Battle Atlanta United FC to a 1-1 Draw - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Wilfried Zaha ignites comeback as Idan Toklomati scores his first MLS goal - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Comeback Win to Extend Streak - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at New York City FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Minnesota - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Travels to San Diego FC Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.