FC Dallas Battle Atlanta United FC to a 1-1 Draw

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA, Georgia - FC Dallas (3-2-2, 11 points) secured a road point after drawing 1-1 versus Atlanta United FC (2-2-3, 9 points). FC Dallas' goal was scored by Petar Musa.

THE MOOSE NETS A GOAL IN ATLANTA

Forward Petar Musa scored his third goal of the season tonight in Atlanta off a Lucho Acosta entry pass in the 60th minute of the match. All three of Musa's goals have been scored on the road.

ROAD WARRIORS

FC Dallas extended its unbeaten road streak to four matches with a 1-1 draw tonight, improving to 2-0-2 away from home this season. With eight points earned on the road, Dallas is off to its second-best road start in club history, just one point shy of the 2017 record of nine points in the first four away games.

STRONG RESPONSE

Dallas improved to 2-1-1 when conceding the first goal in MLS play this season. Dallas has won eight points from losing positions in the MLS this season, more than any other team.

SERIES HISTORY

Dallas earned its first draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and now has a record of 1-2-1 in Atlanta and an overall record of 2-2-2 versus Atlanta United FC.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On the match...

"Their pressure was getting to us early on and they had the better of the game in the first half. In a crowd of 50,000 people, at home, this is an electric attacking side in Atlanta, that when they smell blood, they become really hard to deal with. We withstood their wave. Their goal, I know what I think, but I'll leave it up to others to say what needs to be said. But I feel bad for O (Osaze Urhoghide), because he just played an amazing game. Osaze was the outstanding man of the match for me, and along with some others but he was a beast all night long. I thought our grinding nature was there too and we made the right adjustments to go 4-2-3-1, and bring pacey wingers on that gave us some stretch to the game. That got us in some dangerous moments, and Petar (Musa) got his goal right when we went to the structure change, so that was a big tactical change that worked. Kaick came in and brought the game life and intensity and picked the level up. The subs came in and ignited the game and all the right ways. And then again, in these types of games, the aerial assault starts to happen. And I thought again, we were warriors in the box, dealing with crosses and picking up seconds and giving ourselves up for the team and for the better. It was grinding out the point."

On his message to the players...

"When it's time to go you go. I don't care if you have that moment to go on the break and you go attack. We're not trying to conserve, we want to be smart. But when the moment is there, take it and steal it, you go do it. I instill that aggression, that belief in these guys to do that, and we almost did it tonight. But I like where we're trending. I like where we're going. We've got to get some more fluidity with the ball in possession. Anderson Julio is coming back from being out a long time, so this is his first minutes back. Kaick is still feeling himself in the league, every team is feeling themselves out still in this first part of the season, and so you grind in nature and try to pick up as many points before you become that fluid look of yourself. And we're becoming that. We are becoming a team, a team that believes, and that's what I appreciate the most in these guys."

On Urhoghide...

"It is his talent and his competitive nature and what he does back there. The guy needs to wear a fireman's hat. His athleticism, ability, anticipation in space, ability to move with pacey wingers and nines is high level. His physical numbers are off the chart. He's got the numbers of a winger and interior midfielder. His intensity is incredible. I love watching him grow. As he gets to know this league, he's only gonna get better and better, which is even more scary to think about. His teammates are feeding off of him, the guys are loving him. He's an amazing teammate, and he is consistent every single game. He's him and that's all you can ask for as a coach."

On the substitutions...

"We were being suffocated and could not get quality rondos out of the turnover. We were getting stuck and couldn't get out of our own way. The wingers brought width to the game, and you have to respect the pace of Bernard. You have to respect the pace of Julio. That back line is not going to be as overly aggressive as they are, maybe with a two front and a 4-3-1-2, where they feel like they can suffocate you a bit because you're not facing them. The subs brought a little bit more fear to the back line of Atlanta and it paid off. I thought we were really dangerous once we went to it for the last 35 minutes."

Midfielder Bernard Kamungo

On the match tonight...

"The team is able to come back every time we go down and always come back and keep fighting all the way to the end. We needed these points, we wanted three points but we will always take a road point, we worked so hard for it."

On entering the match as a sub...

"We are a team. Everybody's just ready for the opportunity. We fight together all the way until the end. We knew what we needed to do when we entered the match, we needed to change the game and help get the equalizer."

On hosting Seattle next weekend...

"We know how important it will be to beat Seattle next weekend at home. We're gonna need to work hard to get three points. We're just gonna get ready this week, stay hungry and keep fighting."

Defender Nolan Norris

On the match tonight...

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game coming here, tough environment, good players but we know what we've got as well, and we can stick together. We've got talent as well. We knew that even though we gave up the first goal we were going to come back, and I'm happy with the point. We always want more, but we can take this home and try to get more next time out."

On his performance...

"I felt good. I felt more comfortable and confident game by game. The coaching staff has shown their belief in me and so have the players, and my job is to repay them. It's a dream come true to represent my hometown club every time I step on the field. And I just want to give everything my body has."

