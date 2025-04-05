Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Minnesota

Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Minnesota

April 5, 2025
New York City FC


New York City FC hosts Minnesota United on Sunday.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Defender Nico Cavallo is joined on the sidelines by Jacob Arroyave, Malachi Jones, and Andrés Perea.

Player Availability Report

Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg

Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Knee

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Hip

