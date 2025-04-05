Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Minnesota
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC hosts Minnesota United on Sunday.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Defender Nico Cavallo is joined on the sidelines by Jacob Arroyave, Malachi Jones, and Andrés Perea.
Player Availability Report
Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg
Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Knee
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Hip
