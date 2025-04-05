Philadelphia Union 0, Orlando City SC 0

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park on Saturday night, where they battled Orlando City SC to a 0-0 draw. The first half remained scoreless with the Union outshooting Orlando 10-1. In the second half, the Union took ten more shots but could not find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Andre Blake made three saves to secure his 80th MLS shutout and his second of the 2025 MLS season.

The Union will travel to Citi Field to play New York City FC on Saturday, April 12 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 0 - Orlando City SC 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Brian Dunn

Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

ORL - Robin Jansson (caution) 35'

ORL - Luis Muriel (caution) 52'

ORL - Joran Gerbet (caution) 58'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 65'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 74'

ORL - Dagur Thorhallsson (caution) 75'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 76'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (caution) 90+3'

ORL - Pedro Gallese (caution) 90+4'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Frankie Westfield, Ian Glavinovich, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan (Cavan Sullivan 81'), Daniel Gazdag (Indiana Vassilev 68'); Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 68'), Tai Baribo (Alejandro Bedoya 81').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan.

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; Alex Freeman, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, David Brekalo; Marco Pašalić (Kyle Smith 67'), Joran Gerbet, Dagur Thorhallsson, Iván Angulo (Duncan McGuire 46'); Martín Ojeda (Colin Guske 90'), Luis Muriel (Ramiro Enrique 83').

Substitutes not used: Javier Otero, Rafael Santos, Thomas Williams, Gustavo Caraballo, Shakur Mohammed.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Andre Blake obtained his 80th MLS shutout tonight. It was his second clean sheet of the 2025 MLS season.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA UNION

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history. In 2023, the Union reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, becoming the only Eastern Conference team to reach the semifinals in four of the last five seasons.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 25 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over seven acres of professional-grade practice pitches, and the newly announced WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a world-class, 365-day-a-year sports and recreation complex featuring indoor fieldhouse and seven outdoor fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

