Sounders FC Travels to San Diego FC Saturday Night
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders continues its three-match road swing with a visit to 2025 expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday, April 5 at Snapdragon Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green are coming off a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on March 29 at PayPal Park, while San Diego FC most recently defeated LAFC 3-2 at Snapdragon Stadium, also on March 29.
Sounders FC currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with six points (1-2-3). San Diego is in third place in the West with 11 points (3-1-2).
Saturday marks the first matchup between Seattle and San Diego. The Rave Green have a 7-2-4 record in their first match against expansion teams that have joined the league since 2009. The two sides will meet one more time this season on May 28 at Lumen Field
Seattle recently announced the signing of winger Ryan Kent. The Oldham, England native has over 300 appearances in all competitions across Europe, including five seasons with Scotland's Rangers.
Additionally, Sounders FC has signed forward Osaze De Rosario to a Short-Term Agreement and is eligible for selection for Saturday's match.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle ends its road stretch with a visit to FC Dallas on Saturday, April 12 at Toyota Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Josh Eastern & Jamie Watson
Talent (Spanish): Jesús Acosta & Carlos Suarez
Local Radio: iHeartMedia Seattle
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing, Mazvita Maraire
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
