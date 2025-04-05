Sounders FC Travels to San Diego FC Saturday Night

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC huddle

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders continues its three-match road swing with a visit to 2025 expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday, April 5 at Snapdragon Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on March 29 at PayPal Park, while San Diego FC most recently defeated LAFC 3-2 at Snapdragon Stadium, also on March 29.

Sounders FC currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with six points (1-2-3). San Diego is in third place in the West with 11 points (3-1-2).

Saturday marks the first matchup between Seattle and San Diego. The Rave Green have a 7-2-4 record in their first match against expansion teams that have joined the league since 2009. The two sides will meet one more time this season on May 28 at Lumen Field

Seattle recently announced the signing of winger Ryan Kent. The Oldham, England native has over 300 appearances in all competitions across Europe, including five seasons with Scotland's Rangers.

Additionally, Sounders FC has signed forward Osaze De Rosario to a Short-Term Agreement and is eligible for selection for Saturday's match.

Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle ends its road stretch with a visit to FC Dallas on Saturday, April 12 at Toyota Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Josh Eastern & Jamie Watson

Talent (Spanish): Jesús Acosta & Carlos Suarez

Local Radio: iHeartMedia Seattle

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing, Mazvita Maraire

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

