Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loan

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to a short-term loan for tonight's home match versus LAFC.

