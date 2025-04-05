Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loan
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to a short-term loan for tonight's home match versus LAFC.
