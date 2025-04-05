Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at Charlotte FC

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium Saturday afternoon. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar recorded his second goal of the season off an assist from defender Dan Lovitz, who is tied for the league-lead in assists with four.

VIDEO: Post-Match Press Conference--Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and defender Dan Lovitz

That man Mukhtar: Mukhtar's 32 nd minute goal saw the midfielder claim sole possession of sixth place in regular season goal contributions among active MLS players with 118 (68 goals, 50 assists). He is tied with midfielder Ahmed Qasem and defender Josh Bauer for the team lead in goals this season with two.

Oh, Danny boy: Lovitz's helper on Mukhtar's goal was his fourth assist of the season, tying him for the league lead. The left back has now recorded 22 regular season assists for Nashville SC, the second most in club history.

Welcome N: Defender Jeisson Palacios became the seventh player to make his Nashville SC debut this season when he entered the match in the 78 th minute as a substitute.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host Western Conference side Real Salt Lake on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Bark in the Park Night presented by the CESAR® Canine Cuisine.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

is 2W-3L-1D all-time vs. Charlotte FC in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 61W-55L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 25W-36L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 43W-40L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-10L-19D all-time in regular season afternoon matches

is 4W-5L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 30W-34L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-44L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Gastón Brugman recorded his second start of the season; is one away from 50 career regular season starts

Dan Lovitz

is tied for the league lead in assists this season after recording his fourth on Hany Mukhtar's goal in the 32 nd minute

gained sole possession of second all-time in Nashville SC regular season assists with 22

has recorded four assists through his first seven MLS regular season matches for the first time in his career

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his fifth career goal vs. Charlotte FC

gained sole possession of seventh-most regular season goals (68) among active players with his 32 nd minute goal

ranks sixth among active MLS players with 118 regular season goal contributions (68 goals, 50 assists)

led the team with 0.64 expected goals, three shots, and two shots on target

Jeisson Palacios made his Nashville SC and MLS debut when he subbed on in the 78 th minute

Eddi Tagseth led all players with 7.81 miles covered

Box score:

Nashville SC (3W-3L-1D) at Charlotte FC (4W-2L-1D)

April 5, 2025 - Bank of America Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 1

CLT: 2

Scoring summary:

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Dan Lovitz) 32'

CLT: Wilfried Zaha (Penalty Kick) 85'

CLT: Idan Toklomati (A: Pep Biel) 90'

Discipline:

NSH: Andy Najar (Caution) 13'

CLT: Ashley Westwood (Caution) 52'

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 68'

CLT: Kerwin Vargas (Caution) 72'

CLT: Nathan Byrne (Caution) 90' + 11

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz (Teal Bunbury 90' + 7), Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C) (Jeisson Palacios 78'), Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 88'); Gastón Brugman, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Jacob Shaffelburg 88'), Eddi Tagseth, Ahmed Qasem (Patrick Yazbek 88'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Matthew Corcoran, Taylor Washington, Jonathan Pérez

CLT starters: Kristijan Kahlina; Tim Ream, Nathan Byrne, Souleyman Doumbia (Andrew Privett 76'), Adilson Malanda; Ashley Westwood (C), Wilfried Zaha (Iuri Tavares 90' + 8), Brandt Bronico (Eryk Williamson 76'), Pep Biel (Liel Abada 90' + 3), Djibril Diani (Kerwin Vargas 46'); Patrick Agyemang (Idan Toklomati 76')

Substitutes: David Bingham, Bill Tuiloma, Nick Scardina

Match officials:

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Kyle Atkins

4TH: Calin Radosav

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 82 degrees and cloudy

