Minnesota United FC at New York City FC Preview

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United FC takes its five-game unbeaten streak on the road this weekend, facing New York City FC at the iconic Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 6, at 2:00 p.m. CT. Fresh off last weekend's 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at home, the Loons aim to carry their momentum into an away fixture against the NYCFC squad.

Minnesota United's last match showcased an impressive performance from forward Tani Oluwaseyi, who scored both goals to secure the win. Oluwaseyi opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a powerful header from a Jefferson Díaz cross and followed up with a clinical finish in the 55th minute after a perfectly timed through ball from Joaquín Pereyra. Despite cold and rainy conditions, the Loons remained organized at the back, with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair making several key saves to earn another clean sheet.

New York City FC, on the other hand, has had a mixed start to their campaign with a record of 2-2-2 (W-L-D), earning eight points. In their most recent outing, NYCFC fell 3-1 to Atlanta United, struggling defensively despite an early goal from forward Alonso Martínez. At home, however, NYCFC has been far more dominant.

The Loons earned 11 points in March and ride a five-game unbeaten streak heading into this weekend, positioning them among the top teams in the Western Conference. As they prepare to face New York City FC, MNUFC will aim to build upon that streak and continue their strong form on the road.

Head Coach Eric Ramsay

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON HIS ASSESSMENT OF NEW YORK CITY FC...

"They're capable in all of their positions, you're not looking at a spot and seeing any weaknesses, but I also feel like there are a couple of weaknesses that they have where you'd look at us naturally and say that we're a good bet in terms of exploiting those. So, without getting carried away, I think it's a game that we can at least expect to be really competitive in, and hopefully, we can capitalize on some of the difficulties that they've had so far."

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:

MATCH NOTES:

MNUFC 2025 MEDIA GUIDE:

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NEW YORK CITY FC

Yankee Stadium | Bronx, New York

04.06.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 7

2:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; Apple TV+; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 3-1-2 (11 pts. | 1-1-1 on the road)

NYCFC: 2-2-2 (8 pts. | 2-0-0 at home)

