Timbers Earn 0-0 Draw Against Austin Fc At Q2 Stadium
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
AUSTIN, Tex. - The Portland Timbers earned a 0-0 draw against Austin FC on the road on Saturday evening to notch their third shutout of the season. The result helped Portland extend its unbeaten streak to four matches (2-0-2).
Unbeaten Streak
With tonight's result, the Timbers tied for their second-best start in club history with 11 points through seven matches. Portland is unbeaten in their last four matches (2-0-2) with results against Austin FC (April 5), Houston Dynamo FC (March 30), Colorado Rapids (March 22) and LA Galaxy (March 16). It also marked the Timbers' second clean sheet of the 2025 campaign.
Against ATX
The Timbers have gone unbeaten against Austin FC in eight of their last nine meetings (6-1-2). Portland has tallied five shutout wins in that span, outscoring the Texan side 13-5 over the last nine matchups. Notably, James Pantemis earned his third shutout of the season tonight and second against Austin FC in 2025 (March 1, April 5).
Goal-Scoring Plays
None
Notes
- With tonight's result, the Timbers are tied for second-best start in club history with 11 points through seven matches.
- Portland is unbeaten in its last four matches (2-0-2) with results against Austin FC (April 5), Houston Dynamo FC (March 30), Colorado Rapids (March 22) and LA Galaxy (March 16).
- The Timbers earned their fourth result of the season (3-2-2) and second on the road.
- It marked Portland's second clean sheet of the 2025 campaign.
- The Timbers have gone unbeaten against Austin FC in eight of their last nine meetings (6-1-2).
- Portland has tallied five shutout wins in that span, outscoring the Texan side 13-5 over the last nine matchups.
- James Pantemis made his sixth appearance (six starts) of the season tonight.
- Notably, Pantemis earned his third shutout of the season and second against Austin FC in 2025 (March 1, April 5).
- Antony and David Da Costa led the team in shots (3) while Da Costa led in shots on goal (2).
Next Game
The Timbers will continue a two-match stretch on the road when they travel to face Sporting Kansas City next Sunday, April 13 at Children's Mercy Park. Kick of is set for 11:15 a.m. (Pacific) and will feature a national broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes as well as air live on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (3-2-2, 11pts) at Austin FC (4-2-1, 13pts)
April 5, 2025 - Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
Austin FC 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
None
Misconduct Summary:
ATX: Wolff (caution), 28
ATX: Sabovic (caution), 61
POR: Da Costa (caution), 68
POR: Fory (caution), 73
POR: Antony (caution), 75
ATX: Gallagher (caution), 90+2
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 83), D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Ayala (Paredes, 83), M Ortiz (Chara, 58), M Moreno (Lassiter, 30), M Da Costa, M Antony, F Mora Š (Kelsy, 74)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Smith, D Zuparic
TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Antony, Da Costa, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Da Costa, 2); FOULS: 11 (Antony, 5); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 1
ATX: GK Stuver, D Biro (Kolmanic 83), D Hines-Ike Š, D Svatok, D Gallagher, M Pereira, M Sabovic (Dubersarsky, 83), M Bukari (Obrian, 71), F Wolff (Fodrey, 90), F Uzuni, F Vazquez
Substitutes Not Used: GK Cleveland, D Cascante, D Thomas, M Sanchez, F Farkarlun, F Fodrey, F Obrian
TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Uzuni, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Vazquez, 1); FOULS: 10 (three players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6
Referee: Drew Fischer
Assistant Referees: Chris Elliot, Ricardo Ocampo
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Attendance: 20,500
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
