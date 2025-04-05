Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Comeback Win to Extend Streak

Good teams find a way to win even on their worst days. Today, Charlotte FC found a way.

All signs were pointing to disappointment. Even a draw would have felt lackluster after Charlotte's run of form at home. Some late heroics changed that narrative entirely. A flurry of tactics and substitutions from Dean Smith changed the course of the second half. Wilfried Zaha earned a penalty and buried it to equalize. A lively Idan Toklomati came on and changed the pace in attack, finishing an incredible bit of play from Pep Biel. Biel currently leads the league in assists with 5.

Charlotte FC has moved back into second place in the Eastern Conference, and there is still a full slate of matches to come.

They extend their home win streak to seven straight. Fortress reigns.

Clip Notes:

- A change in the midfield and attack to start this one as Pep Biel moves to RW. Djbril Diani comes into the midfield and changes shape a bit.

- Nashville is throwing numbers in the attack early and often, causing havoc for Charlotte. Their shape is struggling to adapt. At times, Nashville has 6 players deeper than Charlotte FC's midfield line.

- Charlotte's absorbing a ton of pressure, mixed with some sloppy play in the attack, is causing heartaches all over the pitch.

- Kahlina has already made two big saves to keep this at zero. No shots on goal from Charlotte FC going the other way.

- Westy, being the Captain he is, is trying to get spicy with Nashville and spark some fight in the boys. Zaha is in there, too; both are frustrated but trying to spark some life.

- GOAL: Hany Mukhtar wide open on the back post after a chipped-in ball across the six from Dan Lovitz.

- HT: Not the first half you want to see from Charlotte at home. They looked like the road team.

- Kerwin Vargas comes into the match at HT and reverts Charlotte FC's structure back to what we typically see. Pep Biel moves inside to 10, and Vargas is on the wing.

- Bit of controversy as Kerwin Vargas scores on a free kick header. It was called off as Brandt Bronico was said to interfere with the play while in an offside position. No VAR.

- Some sloppy play continued into the second half. Charlotte is just not as sharp as they should be.

- In the 72nd minute, Kerwin tries to make a play in the box, rising up for a scissor volley but connects with a diving Walker Zimmerman. It's a scary scene as he immediately falls to the ground. He received treatment and was stretchered off.

- GOAL: 83rd minute, Zaha rises over Andy Najar and wins the ball clean to press into the box. He gets fouled from behind and earns the penalty. Cooly buries it in the bottom left corner as Joe Willis goes the other way.

- GOAL: Oh my. Pep Biel with a bout of magic to keep the ball and push Charlotte forward. He calmly then finds space and pops a ball over the Nashville backline to a running Idan Toklomati. Idan was pressing their backline timing up that run. He then cooly taps it past the keeper, incredible touch, and puts it home past a couple of Nashville defenders on the line. His first MLS goal.

- 11 minutes of stoppage time after the Walker Zimmerman injury.

- Charlotte is not as tight as you would like trying to see out a match. Having a hard time keeping control of the ball, some sloppy passes and dribbles.

A win is a win. The boys showed character to battle back. Dean's subs and changes were all warranted after a poor first half. In the end, depth played key once again in earning three points.

MATCH SUMMARY

NEXT MATCH:

NEXT AT HOME:

CHARLOTTE FC VS. SAN DIEGO FC

The Crown is back at Bank of America Stadium on April 19 at 7:30 P.M. SEE YOU AT THE FORTRESS.

