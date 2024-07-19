Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito has been selected for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, MLS announced today. Bombito will join the 29 other players that will participate in the match against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 24. This is the first All-Star selection for the defender since being drafted by Colorado in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

"Moïse is having a wonderful year, and being named an All-Star is fitting reward for the form he has shown for both club and country so far in 2024," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We are incredibly proud to see Moïse join Keegan in the group, and we look forward to them representing the club in Columbus."

Bombito is in his second MLS season with the Rapids and has appeared in 16 matches (15 starts), while logging 1,368 total minutes for the Rapids. The 24-year-old defender has recorded two goals in 2024, with the first of his MLS career coming on March 30th in a win over LAFC. Bombito joins Omar Cummings as the second-ever Rapids SuperDraft selection to feature in the league's mid-season showcase.

On the international front, the Montréal, Canada, native recently represented his home nation in the 2024 Copa América. Bombito appeared and started in all six of Canada's matches, logging 540 minutes as they advanced to the tournament's semifinal match. In two opportunities at the penalty spot, the defender converted both attempts during Canada's shootouts.

Bombito will join Rapids teammate Keegan Rosenberry at the All-Star festivities in Columbus. The All-Star nod for Bombito marks the 21st time in club history a player has been selected to the All-Star Game. He will be added to the list of Rapids All-Stars that includes Chris Henderson (1997, 2002), Marcelo Balboa (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001), Paul Bravo (1998, 1999), Adrián Paz (1998), Ross Paule (1998, 1999), John Spencer (2001, 2003), Pablo Mastroeni (2002, 2004, 2007, 2008), Mark Chung (2002), Jeff Cunningham (2005), Joe Cannon (2006), Christian Gomez (2008), Conor Casey (2009), Jeff Larentowicz (2010), Omar Cummings (2011), Drew Moor (2015), Clint Irwin (2015), Sam Cronin (2015), Jermaine Jones (2016), and Tim Howard (2017), who have all represented Colorado in the league's yearly showcase.

The defender was selected as a replacement for Miles Robinson.

