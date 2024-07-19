Nashville SC Heads to Philadelphia Union for Final Match Before Leagues Cup

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Key Storylines

1. Home debut for a NSC Homegrown - Nashville SC Homegrown midfielder made more history on Wednesday night with his first appearance at GEODIS Park. The occasion marks the first time in Club history that a Homegrown player has played in an official competition at GEODIS Park, just days after Jones made his debut against D.C. United.

2. New era imminent - The Boys in Gold will play one more match under interim head coach Rumba Munthali this weekend against the Philadelphia Union before B.J. Callaghan takes over on Monday, July 22. Fans will be able to watch Callaghan's first ever match in charge on July 31st when the Boys in Gold take on Mazatlán at GEODIS Park.

NSH vs MZT | Leagues Cup

Wednesday, Jul. 31 at 8:00 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park

Nashville SC faces Mazatlán FC in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage

Opposition Player to Watch

Daniel Gazdag leads the Union with 11 goals and has contributed one assist this season, making him the Union's leader in goals + assists. However, he hasn't scored or assisted in his last three matches.

Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 28

Saturday, July 20 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Subaru Park | Chester, PA

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

