Grayson Doody and Ousman Jabang Loaned to Las Vegas Lights FC

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Friday the loans of defenders Grayson Doody and Ousman Jabang to USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights FC for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Doody was drafted by the Club 10th overall in the first round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He signed his first professional contract on March 5, 2024, agreeing to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, including three option years in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The former LA Galaxy academy product was drafted from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), where he played 18 games for the Bruins in 2023, all as a starter, helping his team win the Pac-12 championship. The Hermosa Beach, California native had tallied 4,932 minutes, three goals and six assists in four seasons.

Also a Bleu-blanc-noir SuperDraft pick in 2023 (third-round pick and 75th overall), Jabang logged 77 minutes in four games with CF Montréal, making his professional debut against the Philadelphia Union on June 3, 2023, He also played 45 minutes against Forge FC in the 2024 Canadian Championship.

The 23-year-old defender signed his first professional contract with the Club on March 1, 2023, for the 2023 season, including three option years in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

