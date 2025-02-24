New York Red Bulls Home Opener to Feature Eastern Conference Champions Celebration, Red Carpet Arrival and Many Special Moments

The New York Red Bulls will open their 2025 home slate at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, March 1 against Nashville SC.

Fans can welcome their team to the Stadium, with a Red Carpet arrival for the players and coaches, beginning outside of the VIP Entrance on the BULLevard, at 5:45 PM ET.

The BULLevard opens at 4 PM ET and will feature multiple photo opportunities, including with the Eastern Conference Champions trophy, and many partner activations, games and fun for fans of all ages.

The reigning Eastern Conference Champions will also celebrate the 2024 team that made it all the way to MLS Cup with an unveiling on Trophy Row. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats before the match to honor last year's team.

Fans can enter Sports Illustrated Stadium for the first time in 2025 with earlier gates, opening 90 minutes before kick, at 6 PM ET. The first 10,000 fans will receive a light-up LED wand.

Divinity Roxx, a two-time Grammy-nominated musician, recording artist, producer and author residing in New Jersey, will perform the National Anthem.

As the Red Bulls enter the pitch, a special moment will take place to help set the tone for the team and the fans before first kick, a new tradition for the club at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The club will also honor Ryan Meara at halftime of the match, with a fan-focused celebration of the fan-favorite goalkeeper's long career with the team. Fans should stay in their seats to help celebrate the local legend.

DJ Nicky Rizz, from Staten Island, will get the crowd moving before the second half kicks off.

The New York Red Bulls are excited to take the pitch again in front of the best fans in sports, ready to take the next and final step toward MLS Cup in 2025.

