Lionel Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 1 of the 2025 regular season. The legendary Argentine attacker features in the TOTM following an instrumental performance to help Inter Miami secure a 2-2 draw against New York City FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday night.
Messi, who played the full 90 minutes in the Club's 2025 MLS Home Opener, is named as a starter in the first edition of the TOTM of the campaign after providing the assists for both of Inter Miami's goals on Saturday. First, he assisted defender Tomás Avilés inside the box for the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute. Notably, by playing provider on the team's opening goal of the regular season, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goal contributions in MLS regular season action (21 goals, 19 assists), doing so in just 26 matches.
In the second half, Messi delivered the assist for the team's late equalizer, playing a line-splitting through ball to assist second-half-substitute Telasco Segovia for a dramatic equalizer in the 10th minute of added time.
In all, our captain has registered 21 goals and 20 assists in just 26 MLS regular season fixtures.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
