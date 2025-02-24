Toronto FC Loan Defender Adam Pearlman to Halifax Wanderers FC
February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has sent defender Adam Pearlman on loan to Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Pearlman, 19, is in his second season with Toronto FC after signing a First Team contract as a Homegrown player on February 24, 2024. During the 2023 season, Pearlman was signed to a short-term loan with Toronto FC and made his TFC debut as a substitute against St. Louis City SC on July 8, 2023. The Maple, Ontario native spent three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024) with the Young Reds, where he made 72 appearances, including his professional debut against New York City FC II on April 10, 2022. During his debut season with the Young Reds, he was named to the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game and featured in Team MLS NEXT East's 2-1 victory in Minnesota on August 10, 2022. Pearlman originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in October 2016 before signing with Toronto FC II on April 8, 2022.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan out defender Adam Pearlman to Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) for the remainder of the 2025 season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 24, 2025
- Nashville SC Notes Week of February 24, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Lionel Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Miles Robinson Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1 - FC Cincinnati
- Zack Steffen Earns Team of the Matchday for Shutout Performance in 2025 Season Opener against St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez Selected to Opening MLS Team of the Matchday of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Earthquakes Defender Rodrigues, Goalkeeper Daniel, Forward Cristian Espinoza Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC Loan Defender Adam Pearlman to Halifax Wanderers FC - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Introduces "First Match on Us," Groundbreaking New Fan Engagement Program - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York Red Bulls Home Opener to Feature Eastern Conference Champions Celebration, Red Carpet Arrival and Many Special Moments - New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS Regular Season Home Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Debut with 2-0 Win over Defending MLS Champion LA Galaxy - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Loan Defender Adam Pearlman to Halifax Wanderers FC
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Midfielder Markus Cimermancic
- Toronto FC Add Harris and Beitashour to Coaching Staff