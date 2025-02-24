Toronto FC Loan Defender Adam Pearlman to Halifax Wanderers FC

Toronto FC announced today that the club has sent defender Adam Pearlman on loan to Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Pearlman, 19, is in his second season with Toronto FC after signing a First Team contract as a Homegrown player on February 24, 2024. During the 2023 season, Pearlman was signed to a short-term loan with Toronto FC and made his TFC debut as a substitute against St. Louis City SC on July 8, 2023. The Maple, Ontario native spent three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024) with the Young Reds, where he made 72 appearances, including his professional debut against New York City FC II on April 10, 2022. During his debut season with the Young Reds, he was named to the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game and featured in Team MLS NEXT East's 2-1 victory in Minnesota on August 10, 2022. Pearlman originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in October 2016 before signing with Toronto FC II on April 8, 2022.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan out defender Adam Pearlman to Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) for the remainder of the 2025 season.

