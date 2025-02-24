Miles Robinson Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1
February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1, the league announced Monday. Additionally, Kévin Denkey was named to the TOTMD bench.
Robinson captained the Orange and Blue in the club's MLS Regular Season opener against the New York Red Bulls, commanding the backline as FC Cincinnati shutout the defending Eastern Conference Champions and earned a 1-0 win at TQL Stadium.
In the clean sheet victory, Robinson and the defense allowed just three shots on goal from New York as FC Cincinnati began the season with three points. Robinson went the full 90 minutes in both the MLS opener and just three days prior in the Concacaf Champions Cup at Honduran side FC Motagua.
Robinson was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for the fourth time in his FC Cincinnati career.
Kévin Denkey was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday Bench for his first league-wide recognition. His 70th minute goal in his MLS debut proved the difference in the 1-0 FC Cincinnati win over New York.
2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions
- Miles Robinson (1)
- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench)
2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 1)
F: Anders Dreyer (SD), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA)
M: Diego Rossi (CLB), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Boris Enow (DC), Jayden Nelson (VAN)
D: Brayan Ceballos (NE), Miles Robinson (CIN), Rodrigues (SJ)
GK: Zack Steffen (COL)
Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)
Bench: Daniel (SJ), Marlon (LAFC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Pedro Vite (VAN), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Tai Baribo (PHI), Jordan Morris (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Kévin Denkey (CIN)
