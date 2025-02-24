Sporting KC Rematch with Inter Miami CF on Tuesday

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will play for a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 when the team takes on Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the second leg of a home-and-away, aggregate-goal series.

Inter Miami earned a 1-0 victory in last week's first leg at Children's Mercy Park on a 56th-minute goal from reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi. Sporting KC can now advance with any win on Tuesday in which SKC scores multiple goals. A 1-0 road victory would send the match to two 15-minute extra time periods and, if still tied on aggregate at the end of extra time, a penalty kick shootout to decide the series winner with a Round of 16 match-up awaiting against Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC of the Jamaican Premier League.

Concacaf Champions Cup is the region's premier international tournament featuring 27 clubs across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The champion, to be crowned on June 1 after five rounds of competition, will receive a berth in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Competing in the competition for a seventh time in club history, Sporting Kansas City (ranked No. 41 in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index) qualified for the 60th edition of the Confederation's annual club championship as 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup finalists while Inter Miami (ranked No. 8 in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index) earned their second all-time entry as the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield holders.

Led by new head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami rallied for a dramatic 2-2 draw at home against New York City FC on Saturday with a 100th-minute equalizer after playing down a man for more than 75 minutes of the match. Messi assisted both goals and his three former FC Barcelona teammates - Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez -- all started alongside the reigning World Cup champion.

Sporting Kansas City remains on the road after a 1-0 defeat at Austin FC on Saturday in the club's MLS season opener. Designated Players Manu Garcia and Dejan Joveljic came off the bench at halftime, while Russian winger Shapi Suleymanov entered late to make his club debut.

Tuesday's match will be nationally televised in the United States on FS2 in English and TUDN in Spanish in addition to a live stream via ViX. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5 p.m.

