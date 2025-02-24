Nashville SC Notes Week of February 24, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2025)- Nashville Soccer Club (0W-0L-1D) will face the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls (0W-1L-0D) and debut its new 'Heart of Nashville' kit during its first away match of the 2025 Major League Soccer season on Saturday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

matched its record for most players making their MLS regular season debuts with four in club's last match (vs. New England Revolution on Feb. 22, 2025): Matthew Corcoran, Wyatt Meyer, Ahmed Qasem, and Eddi Tagseth

matched its record for most players (two) aged 21 and younger to appear in the same game last Saturday vs. New England with Corcoran (19 years, five days) and Qasem (21 years, 226 days)

last faced the New York Red Bulls on June 15, 2024 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (formerly Red Bull Arena)

is 0W-2L-4D all-time vs. the New York Red Bulls in MLS regular season play

is 58W-52L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 24W-34L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-37L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 2W-6L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 37W-41L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Goalkeeper Coach Danny Cepero

was drafted in the fourth round of the 2007 MLS Supplemental Draft (46th overall) by the New York Red Bulls on Jan. 18, 2007

became the first goalkeeper in MLS history to score a goal during open play on Oct. 18, 2008 with the New York Red Bulls vs. the Columbus Crew in his first-ever MLS start on an 81-yard free kick

Matthew Corcoran became the youngest player and first teenager (19 years and five days) to start for Nashville SC when he made his MLS debut vs. the New England Revolution on Feb. 22, 2025

Jack Maher sits at 11th in MLS with 95.4% passing accuracy (minimum 45 passes)

Wyatt Meyer made his professional, MLS and Nashville SC debut when he started vs. the New England Revolution on Feb. 22, 2025

Alex Muyl

was a member of the New York Red Bulls from 2016-20 before being traded to Nashville SC on Aug. 13, 2020

has started all six of Nashville SC's MLS fixtures vs. the New York Red Bulls since joining the club

was born in New York, N.Y. on Sept. 30, 1995

Andy Najar made his Nashville SC debut when he started vs. the New England Revolution on Feb. 22, 2025

Ahmed Qasem

made his MLS and Nashville SC debut vs. the New England Revolution on Feb. 22, 2025

became the first Swede to appear in a match for the Boys in Gold

Adem Sipić made his first MLS matchday roster on Feb. 22, 2025 vs. the New England Revolution, becoming the second Nashville SC homegrown player to do so (also, Isaiah Jones on June 19, 2024 at Toronto FC)

Eddi Tagseth

made his MLS and Nashville SC debut when he started vs. the New England Revolution on Feb. 22, 2025

became the first Norwegian to appear in a match for the Boys in Gold

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. the Revolution

Joe Willis

recorded his 50th Nashville SC regular season shutout vs. the New England Revolution on Feb. 22, 2025

is tied for first in MLS with one clean sheet

registered three clean sheets in his last four MLS matches vs. the New York Red Bulls

holds a 0.67 goals against average (GAA) vs. the New York Red Bulls with Nashville SC - tied for his second lowest against an Eastern Conference opponent (also, CF Montréal)

