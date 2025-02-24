Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez Selected to Opening MLS Team of the Matchday of 2025

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1 following his performance in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Columbus Crew. The midfielder scored the Fire's two goals in the match, the first brace of his career, earning him the league-wide distinction for the seventh time, and third as a starter.

Gutiérrez opened the scoring in the match after winger Jonathan Bamba received the ball in space from a lofted ball from Andrew Gutman. The winger cut into the box, drawing defenders, before finding him on a late run. The Homegrown took a pair of touches before unleashing a shot that snuck under the glove of a diving Patrick Schulte in the 13th minute.

The midfielder would double up in the 22nd minute, when Bamba once again cut into the box, splitting two defenders with a through ball to him. "Guti" composed himself, slipping a left-footed shot under the legs of Schulte while at full speed to retake the lead.

The performance earned him a spot in the middle of the pitch in the leaguewide honors for the seventh time in his career, the last of which came nearly one year prior, when Gutiérrez was also named to the opening Team of the Matchday of 2024. In that 2-2 season-opening draw at Philadelphia Union on Feb. 26, 2024, Gutiérrez became the first Homegrown Player in Fire history to score a goal in the season opener, adding an assist later in the match.

Chicago will open the home portion of the 2025 schedule on Saturday, March 1, when it hosts D.C. United at Soldier Field. First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass, and transmitted locally via WLS 890 AM and wlsam.com (English), and La Que Buena 105.1 FM via the Uforia app (Spanish).

